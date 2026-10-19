The discharge paperwork is in your hand. Your loved one is coming home.

There are medications to give, appointments to schedule, and instructions you’re trying to remember. Maybe there’s a drain. Maybe there’s an IV line. Different doctors have handled different pieces of the situation.

Then you get home and realize you don’t know who to call.

Who is following up on this problem? Who decides when that drain comes out? Which doctor needs to give clearance before the next treatment can begin?

I have met families living in that confusion. They love the person they’re caring for. They want to get it right. But love doesn’t automatically prepare someone to manage a complicated medical situation.

That is what I wanted to talk about with my friend and fellow nurse, Christina Montanarella, founder of Arizona Care Concierge.

When the family is left to figure it out

During our conversation, I shared an experience with a patient who had come to Arizona for cancer treatment.

Other medical problems interrupted that treatment. After hospital care, the patient and his wife were managing antibiotics through a PICC line, a gallbladder drain, and follow-up questions involving several providers.

When I started asking who was coordinating the next steps, the answers weren’t clear.

Who was monitoring the drain? Who would arrange its removal? Who needed to sign off before cancer treatment could resume?

His wife was trying to care for her husband while also figuring out which physician was responsible for what.

I helped organize questions, contact the physician’s office, and arrange a follow-up conversation so they could get clearer answers.

That work matters. Making a call, identifying an unanswered question, and helping someone understand the plan can take time and nursing judgment. For an overwhelmed family, it can bring some order to a situation that feels impossible to manage.

What does a concierge nurse actually do?

Christina and I previously worked together in concierge nursing. In this episode, she explains how she built her practice around helping patients and families through situations like these.

She describes accompanying patients to medical appointments, helping families understand what providers are saying, coordinating follow-up care, and supporting patients through surgery and recovery.

Her experience spans different ages and care settings. Our conversation also covers newborn and postpartum support, hospital stays, and helping families through the end of life.

The common thread is having someone who knows the situation and can help the family work through the next step.

Think about an appointment for an aging parent. You may be trying to listen, take notes, remember medication names, and ask questions—all while worrying about the person sitting beside you.

A nurse advocate can help you prepare questions, clarify instructions, and track what needs follow-up.

There is real value in having another person listening carefully.

Families need room to be families

One of the things Christina said that stayed with me was her desire to help people keep their role as a loved one.

A spouse may suddenly become the person responsible for medications, appointments, transportation, and watching for changes. An adult child may be trying to coordinate care while working and raising children.

Those responsibilities can consume the time they hoped to spend simply being together.

Christina talked about giving families enough confidence to step away and know someone is there paying attention.

As nurses, we understand why that reassurance matters. We also know how different it feels when the patient is someone we love. Even with clinical experience, fear and emotion can make information harder to process.

Families deserve explanations they can understand and a chance to ask their questions.

Why nurses are looking for another way to practice

We also talked honestly about the frustration nurses can feel when they don’t have enough time or support to provide the care they believe a patient needs.

Christina described wanting to listen more closely, work with the whole family, and have room to follow through.

Her experience raises a question I hear from other nurses: Where can I use my skills in a way that allows me to practice with integrity and purpose?

For some, that means a different unit or employer. For others, it means exploring private nursing, care coordination, or a business built around a particular need.

Christina shared how relationships and word of mouth helped her build her practice. People knew her work, trusted her, and called when someone needed help.

That trust is at the heart of nursing.

Questions worth asking before you go home

If you are helping a loved one through a complicated medical situation, these are useful questions to bring to the care team:

Who is our main contact for questions after discharge?

Which provider is responsible for each unresolved issue?

What follow-up appointments do we need, and who is arranging them?

Can someone walk us through the medications and equipment?

What changes require a call to the care team, and what requires emergency help?

What support is available if the family cannot safely manage the plan?

Ask for explanations in words you understand. Ask again when something is unclear.

A plan needs to make sense to the people expected to carry it out.

Listen to our conversation

In this episode of NursesOutLoud, Christina and I discuss what patient advocacy looks like in everyday practice—and why helping the family is part of caring for the patient.

I also share in the interview that I’m excited to begin working with Arizona Care Concierge. Christina and I have worked together before, and I appreciate her commitment to listening to patients and supporting their families.

To learn more about her services, visit Arizona Care Concierge.

Listen to the episode, then tell me: Have you ever brought someone home from the hospital and felt unprepared for what came next?

Subscribe to NursesOutLoud for more conversations about nursing, advocacy, and ethical care. Nurses interested in exploring these responsibilities further can find my education offerings at RighteousRN.com.

—Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube , Rumble , Apple Podcasts , and Spotify .

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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