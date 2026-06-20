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The Nurses Collective NZ's avatar
The Nurses Collective NZ
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I really appreciate this message because it cuts through the noise and goes back to something solid, Scripture, covenant, and the character of YHVH. In times like these, when everything feels unstable and every headline is designed to provoke fear, it matters to remember who actually owns the story. The reminder that Israel is both a people and a land, and that YHVH’s covenant hasn’t expired, is powerful. You don’t have to agree with every decision of any modern government to recognise that the biblical promises haven’t changed. That distinction, supporting YHVH's covenant without idolising any political system, is really important. YHVH keeps His word. He keeps His covenants. And He calls His people to stand on truth, not fear. Brilliant!!!

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