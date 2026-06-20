By Jodi O’Malley

This Is His Land.

Ask most people what "Israel" means and they'll point to a flag, a border, a seat at the United Nations. That's part of it — but it isn't where Scripture starts, and if we want to read the Bible honestly, we have to let it define it.

Israel is a people and a land — and both are God’s

The name is given to a man. Jacob wrestles with God and walks away renamed: Israel (Genesis 32:28). From the beginning, “Israel” is a covenant identity. But that identity was tied to a promise of land that God called everlasting: “All the land of Canaan… I will give to you and your descendants after you for an everlasting possession” (Genesis 17:8). And lest anyone think the land is ultimately ours to barter away, God settles the ownership question Himself: “The land is mine” (Leviticus 25:23).

So this is His land. Not a bargaining chip, not a UN line on a map — His.

The nation born in a day

Isaiah asked the question centuries before we could answer it: “Shall a nation be born at once?” (Isaiah 66:8). In 1948, the world watched it happen. The prophets said Israel would be scattered “from one end of the earth to the other” (Deuteronomy 28:64) and that God Himself would raise His hand “a second time” to recover the remnant and gather the outcasts (Isaiah 11:11–12). Ezekiel’s dry bones come together — sinew, then flesh, then the breath of God (Ezekiel 37). We are watching prophecy unfold in real time, and that should put steel in our spines, not fear in our hearts.

He's coming back to the same mountain He left

When Jesus ascended, the angels told the disciples He would return “in the same way” — and He left from the Mount of Olives (Acts 1:11–12). Zechariah names the spot: “His feet shall stand in that day upon the Mount of Olives” and it splits beneath Him (Zechariah 14:4). He will reign from Jerusalem a thousand years (Revelation 20:1–6). This isn’t allegory I’m spiritualizing into a feeling. It’s a King coming back to claim ground that already belongs to Him.

Grafted in — not a swap

Here’s where I want to be careful, because a lot of teaching gets this exactly backward.

Scripture absolutely opens the covenant to the nations. Foreigners who bind themselves to the LORD are brought to His holy mountain (Isaiah 56:1–8). Those once “far off” become fellow citizens in Messiah (Ephesians 2:11–19), grafted into the root (Romans 11). But Paul is emphatic: the grafted-in branches do not replace the natural ones. “All Israel will be saved” (Romans 11:26). The Gentiles are added to the olive tree — they don’t get to cut it down and take its place.

That difference has a name. The idea that the Church replaces Israel — that national, ethnic Israel is finished and the promises now belong only to a spiritual body — is replacement theology, and I don’t hold it. The land covenant is still in force. The nation is real. The grafting-in expands the people of God; it never cancels what He swore to Abraham.

Calling out corruption — including ours

None of this means we baptize a government. The modern state of Israel is a secular government run by men, and men are corrupt. So is ours. Every government on this earth is corrupt, the United States included — and saying so is not a lack of faith, it’s the whole reason we don’t put our faith in governments to begin with. We can defend the land God calls His and still refuse to pretend any earthly regime is righteous. Loving the covenant is not the same as worshiping a flag.

Why this matters in times like these

This is exactly why understanding God’s Word — and holding to it when the pressure comes — is everything.

I watched it happen. During COVID I watched so many people, good people, fall away. They chose fear over faith even when He was telling them, over and over, do not be afraid. That was the beginning for me — the moment I understood that knowing Scripture in calm seasons isn’t enough. You find out what you actually believe when the cost shows up at your door.

So when I say this is His land, and He is coming back, and the nation rose in a day just as He said — I’m not reciting talking points. I’m saying that the God who keeps His covenant with a people and a land is the same God who keeps His Word to you when you’re standing alone. If He’s faithful to Israel, He’s faithful to you. That’s a foundation fear can’t crack.

True Israel, as I read the whole counsel of Scripture: the faithful remnant of Jacob, the land God swore to Abraham as an everlasting possession, and everyone grafted in through Messiah who carries His Spirit and keeps His commandments. Addition, not replacement.

The God who kept every word to Israel — a people, a land, a King returning to the same mountain He left — is the same God who keeps His word to you. He told them the nation would rise in a day, and it did.

He told us not to fear, and most didn’t listen. I did, eventually. That’s the only reason I’m still standing. The same voice that told me to blow the whistle is the same one telling me to speak out now.

So I’ll ask you what I had to ask myself: when the cost shows up at your door, will you stand on His Word or what the world tells you?