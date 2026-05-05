Nurses, this is bigger than one court case. This is about whether healthcare professionals are still allowed to think, assess, and tell the truth.

One of the strongest lines from my conversation with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, The Truthful Therapist, was simple: therapy is supposed to be about exploring issues. That should not be controversial. But in this climate, even asking questions can be treated like harm.

Pamela and I talked about the Supreme Court decision protecting therapists’ free speech, but what really stood out to me was the ethical issue underneath it. When a clinician is only allowed to affirm, care stops being rooted in discernment and starts becoming compliance. That is not therapy. That is not informed consent. And that is not ethical practice.

We have seen this pattern before in healthcare. Approved scripts. Weaponized language. Fear used to shut down honest conversation. Pamela spoke directly about the way suicide narratives are used to pressure parents and professionals into immediate affirmation, rather than careful assessment and exploration. As nurses, we should understand how dangerous that is. Fear is not a substitute for clinical judgment.

That is why this episode matters for nurses. It is not only about therapists. It is about every professional who has ever felt the pressure to go along with something that did not sit right. Policy changes. Language changes. Cultural pressure changes. But your ethical duty to protect the vulnerable, tell the truth, and practice with integrity does not change.

Pamela also shared practical help for families. She works directly with parents through consultations, helping them understand what may be happening underneath a child’s distress and where to begin when they feel confused, bullied, or intimidated by the system. She is also the author of Froggy Girl, a children’s book that helps families talk about identity in an accessible way, and A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families, a resource for parents and clinicians trying to navigate this issue with more clarity and courage.

And for my nurse audience, this matters too: this NursesOutLoud episode is CNE approved, so you can listen, learn, and earn credit while engaging one of the most important ethical conversations of our time.

If this conversation stirred something in you, that is probably because deep down you know the profession was never meant to be reduced to policy and protocols alone.

CTA

If you are realizing you were never really taught the ethical framework for times like these, start with The Code They Never Taught You.

This is for the nurse who knows something is off.

This is for the nurse who wants more than compliance.

This is for the nurse who wants to lead with courage, clarity, and integrity.

Start with The Code They Never Taught You.

And while you’re at it, go connect with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, The Truthful Therapist. Check out Froggy Girl, her book A Practical Response to Gender Distress, and her consultation work for families who need real support.

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Stay connected:

If this article spoke to you, share it with a nurse who needs the reminder that integrity still matters, conscience still matters, and they are not alone.

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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