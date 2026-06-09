Warner Mendenhall Had a Hand in Changing the World

by Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN

Today, we lost a remarkable man of God.

Warner Mendenhall passed away early this morning after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Many knew him as a brilliant attorney, a fierce advocate, and a tireless defender of medical freedom, informed consent, individual rights, and those harmed by the hospital protocols.

But what stood out to me most was his heart.

Warner had agreed to come alongside me as co-counsel in the pharmacist lawsuit tied to my whistleblower video and the hospital protocol issues I spoke out about. We spoke for about an hour, and he didn’t just want to know the facts of my case — he wanted to understand the calling behind it, the why, and the mission God had placed on my heart.

And what struck me most was that he understood it because he was living it too.

Warner was a man on mission from God. He had submitted his will to the Lord and allowed God to lead him into the fight he was called to. This work was not about ego, recognition, or personal gain. It was obedience.

Warner wasn’t a man waiting on the world to change. He had a hand in changing it.

Although I never had the privilege of meeting him in person, I know his impact reached far beyond what most people will ever realize. He touched thousands — maybe millions — through both big battles and quiet acts of obedience.

Warner was the epitome of doing God’s work while he was here.

This morning is a reminder of how close eternity really is — one breath, one heartbeat, one moment from this life to the next. And for those who knew Warner and his relationship with God, there is no doubt where he is now.

The angels were rejoicing this morning.

Rest in peace, Warner. You made a difference. Your legacy lives on.

Learn more about what he was doing from the people at his side in this fight.

The loss of an icon but the fight continues.