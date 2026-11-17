I had just finished a show on the flu shot with Dr. Christina Parks when the deadline hit: sign the 2026–2027 Influenza Vaccine Declination Form at work, or else. I was so upset, I showed it to her. She didn’t hesitate: “Let’s do a show.”

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In Arizona, nurses can decline the flu shot for medical, religious, or personal reasons. But you can’t just check a box and sign. Before I’m allowed to say no, I’m asked to check seven boxes “acknowledging” that these are facts:

Influenza is serious and kills thousands every year. Vaccination is recommended to protect staff and patients from influenza, its complications, and death. I can shed the virus for 24 hours before symptoms. Even with mild or no symptoms, I can spread influenza and cause serious illness and death in others. Strains change and immunity declines, so I need the vaccine every year. It is impossible to get influenza from the vaccine. My refusal could have life-threatening consequences for everyone I have contact with, including my coworkers and every patient in the building.

I read them. I didn’t agree with them. So I didn’t check a single box. I just checked “personal reasons”, signed my name, dated it and put it in my CNO’s box.

Here’s what struck me most: no box says “I’ve reviewed the evidence and I disagree.”

As nurses, we would never hand a patient a consent form that lists only the benefits, then make them sign that refusing could be deadly. That’s not informed consent. That’s pressure. Our Code of Ethics is clear that I have the same right to informed decision-making as my patients, and a duty to my own integrity.

So I brought Dr. Parks back on, and we went through the form one statement at a time.

“Influenza kills thousands”

Flu is serious. I’m an ER nurse, and I’ve seen it. But Dr. Parks pointed out how imprecise this statement is. The CDC recorded about 10,289 influenza-related deaths in 2023–2024, roughly 3 per 100,000 people, and most were adults over 65, many already in fragile health. Every one of those lives matters.

But the form uses the number to make one shot sound like it’s the only thing standing between me and a body count.

“Vaccination protects our patients from influenza, its complications, and death”

This is the statement that justifies everything else on the form, so it deserves the most scrutiny.

In February 2025, Cochrane, the gold standard for reviewing medical evidence, updated its review on exactly this question: does vaccinating healthcare workers protect elderly residents in long-term care? Their answer: it “may have little or no effect on flu” in residents. Their confidence on hospitalizations is low, and on deaths from chest infections they have “very little confidence in the evidence.” All-cause deaths were lower in the vaccination groups, but the authors couldn’t explain that through fewer flu or chest infections.

The bigger picture tells the same story. Between 1980 and 2001, flu vaccination among older Americans climbed from 15–20% to 65%, and researchers found no matching drop in flu-related deaths.

Why do so many studies show big benefits, then? Dr. Parks walked us through healthy user bias. People who choose the flu shot tend to be healthier to begin with. One study of more than 72,000 seniors found vaccinated people had a 61% lower risk of death before flu season even started, when the vaccine couldn’t possibly be the reason. A later study that corrected for this estimated the real reduction in deaths during flu season at just 4.6%.

And nurses are a perfect example of a healthy user group.

“I can shed the virus before symptoms... I can spread it even if I feel fine”

Both are true, and both are true for vaccinated nurses too. The form leaves that part out.

In 2023, Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper in Cell Host & Microbe explaining why. Flu replicates fast in the lining of the nose and throat, often spreading before the immune system can fully respond. Injected vaccines mainly produce antibodies in the blood, not the protective antibodies in the nose. The authors wrote that these viruses “have not to date been effectively controlled by licensed or experimental vaccines,” and called for new mucosal vaccines.

If the vaccine doesn’t reliably stop infection or spread, then shedding before symptoms isn’t an argument for the shot. It’s an argument for handwashing, staying home when sick, and cleaner air for everyone.

“Strains change, so I need it every year”

The strains are chosen months before flu season, and the virus keeps changing. Some years the guess is close. Many years it isn’t. CDC’s own effectiveness estimates show it.

One 2024 study of adults 65 and older in Korea found only 3 of 9 seasons reached a strong match. In matched seasons, effectiveness was 28.8%. In mismatched seasons, it was essentially zero.

Meanwhile, natural immunity can last a lifetime. Survivors of the 1918 pandemic still carried antibodies against that virus 90 years later.

“It is impossible to get influenza from the vaccine”

Technically, the injected shot has no live virus. But “impossible” is a big word to put on a legal form, and “you can’t get the flu” isn’t the same as “you won’t feel sick.”

This season, several of my coworkers felt run down for about two weeks after their shots. Then the coughs came. Then half the unit was sick. That’s my story, not a study. Dr. Parks believes vaccines can temporarily weaken the immune response and leave people open to other viruses, and she points out how easy it would be to study what happens when an entire staff is vaccinated in the same week. The research on this so far is mixed. But when the science is still being argued, it doesn’t belong on a form as a fact I’m required to check off.

“My refusal could have life-threatening consequences for everyone”

This is where the form crosses a line. After everything above, I’m asked to sign my name to the claim that my decision could kill my coworkers and every patient in the building. There’s no reference for it. No citation. Just a checkbox.

Dr. Parks called it what it is: psychological pressure, designed to make you feel like a bad person for asking questions. That isn’t education. It’s guilt, in writing.

What happens when one nurse speaks up

Last year, my hospital announced that anyone who didn’t get the flu shot had to wear a mask for their whole shift. Then young nurses started coming up to me and telling me they took the shot only because they couldn’t face wearing a mask for 12 hours.

That’s not a choice. That’s coercion.

So I spoke up. I talked to my coworkers. I reached out to leadership. And the CMO sent an email to everyone: no one has to wear a mask unless they’re symptomatic.

Nobody knew leadership would back us until someone asked. That’s the power of one voice. When one nurse stands up, the next one feels safe to stand up too.

I’ll be honest: this is my livelihood. Working in the ER is how I pay my bills. Coworkers watch you when you go against the grain. But our Code of Ethics calls us to keep researching, to give people the full picture, and to protect our own integrity. If the nurses who know stay quiet, the only talking points that get out are theirs.

I checked “personal” on my form. But honestly, my reason is professional. I did my homework. That should count.

I’m not telling anyone what to do with their body

If you want the flu shot, get it. What I’m asking for is simple: nurses deserve the same informed consent we give our patients. The real numbers. The open questions. And the freedom to say no without being made to feel like a danger to the people we care for every shift.

What happened to nursing? Let’s talk.

This form is one small example of something bigger. Nursing has changed. Staffing shortages, burnout, workplace bullying, leadership challenges, ethical concerns, and the pressure to sign what we don’t believe. Nurses everywhere have stories to tell.

So NursesOutLoud and The Realistic Nurse are hosting six FREE national conversations on Zoom, and we want to hear yours.

This isn’t another lecture. We’re not coming in with all the answers or six set topics. Our first two gatherings are for listening: hearing from you, finding the common challenges, and collecting feedback. What we learn will shape our December and January conversations. Speak up or just listen. You belong in the conversation.

Nursing students, LPNs/LVNs, RNs, APRNs, active and retired nurses, every specialty: you’re invited.

Register once. Attend one or all six. You can join at any point.

Registration link coming soon. To get it the moment it opens, grab the free 1.0 CNE with Dr. Parks at RighteousRN.com, and I’ll email the link straight to you.

Your voice. Your experience. Our future.

You’ll also find Dr. Parks’ research library and webinars at VI-TA.org.

With integrity, grit and faith, Jodi

All references are listed below. The views of guests are their own. This is for education and is not medical advice; talk with a provider who knows your history.

References

Flu deaths and vaccination trends

Healthy user bias

Healthcare worker vaccination and patients

Infection, transmission, and mucosal immunity

Morens DM, Taubenberger JK, Fauci AS. Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. Cell Host & Microbe, 2023.

Strain mismatch and effectiveness

Real-world effectiveness of influenza vaccine over a decade during the 2011–2021 seasons: implications of vaccine mismatch. Open Forum Infectious Diseases (IDWeek abstract P-63), 2024. Frequent genetic mismatch between vaccine strains and circulating seasonal influenza viruses, Hong Kong, China, 1996–2012. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 2018. CDC. Past seasons’ vaccine effectiveness estimates, 2014–2015 through 2019–2020.

Natural immunity

Yu X, et al. Neutralizing antibodies derived from the B cells of 1918 influenza pandemic survivors. Nature, 2008.

Virus interference (other respiratory viruses after vaccination)

Vitamin D

Urashima M, et al. Randomized trial of vitamin D supplementation to prevent seasonal influenza A in schoolchildren. American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 2010.

Vaccine effectiveness against death in older adults (Slide 1’s “Spanish study”)

Casado I, et al. Repeated influenza vaccination for preventing severe and fatal influenza infection in older adults: a multicentre case-control study. CMAJ, 2018. Among adults 65+ hospitalized with flu in 20 Spanish hospitals, vaccination this season plus a prior season was 70% effective at preventing death (95% CI 34–87%).

Also on Dr. Parks’ reference list (repeated vaccination, natural immunity, hospitalization)

I’ve been putting this work out for free for years — the podcast, the writing, all of it — because nurses and the public deserve to know what I know. I’d give you so much more if I could spend less time at the bedside. Please consider becoming a monthly donor.

Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN

NursesOutLoud | Integrity • Grit • Faith

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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