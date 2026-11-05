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Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
21h

This is so sad, Canada becoming a dystopian nation.

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RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
1d

Free Canada

Better yet

Free the west

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