“Ungovernable”

That’s the word the College of Nurses of Ontario used for my friend Sarah Choujounian.

On July 6, 2026, a discipline panel reprimanded her, revoked her nursing registration, and ordered her to pay $297,976.40 in costs. Sarah told me they said, again and again that day, that they needed to send a message to other nurses.

Sarah never harmed a patient. She had a clean record at work and was loved by her residents, and was also the union steward. She was disciplined for twelve things she said or shared in public during COVID.

They wanted to make her the example of what not to do. I think she’s the example of exactly what a nurse is supposed to do.

What she saw from the nursing home floor

Sarah was an Ontario Registered Practical Nurse for more than a decade. She cared for children with disabilities and residents in long-term care, and she was chief steward of her union. On her floor, she was responsible for 32 residents: meds, wounds, families, and the staff.

When the government said it was shutting down the economy to protect people like her residents, she didn’t buy it. She knew how little those residents were valued. She told me they get less for their daily food than prisoners do.

Then the doors closed, and she watched them decline. One resident with dementia and a heart condition asked about her daughter every five minutes. If her daughter was two minutes late, she panicked and thought her daughter was dead. Within a week of the lockdown, that woman died of a heart attack.

Some residents would only eat when their families fed them. Once families were locked out, the charts called it failure to thrive. Meanwhile, Sarah said, the facility brought in new volunteers to feed them. Strangers could come in, but families couldn’t.

Sarah saw it from the start. So did I. It felt like being the only one awake in a building full of sleepwalkers.

She waited for someone to lead. No one did.

Sarah told me she waited for the retired nurses, the senior people, anyone to step up first. She was a single mom of three working two nursing jobs. When nobody came, she went to the microphone herself.

She was one of the first practicing nurses in Canada to speak at a rally. She founded Nurses Against Lockdowns and later co-founded Canadian Frontline Nurses. She lost her job almost immediately, then her second one. Then the College opened its investigation.

The case covered twelve public statements. One came from a speech, where she said masks were not good for kids. The other eleven were posts, mostly things doctors and others had said that she shared and asked questions about.

It was scheduled as a seven-day hearing. It became 28 hearing days stretched over nearly two years. According to her appeal, the panel restricted the testimony of defence experts Dr. Steven Pelech and Dr. Byram Bridle, would not let Dr. David Speicher testify as an expert, and kept out scientific literature her side offered. Sarah spent six days on the stand walking through how she followed the standards of practice, point by point.

On March 13, 2026, the panel found the twelve statements inaccurate, false or misleading, or encouraging non-compliance with public-health measures. On July 6, it issued the penalty: reprimand, immediate revocation, and nearly $300,000 in costs. Her appeal notes it came with no written reasons.

Sarah has appealed to Ontario’s Divisional Court. She is not trying to get her license back. She has no plans to return to nursing. She’s appealing because this decision will decide whether any nurse can take part in public debate.

Same Code, two verdicts

I know this story from the inside, because mine started the same way.

When I recorded what was happening in my hospital and released it, the video hit five million views in 24 hours. Eighteen complaints were filed against my license for misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, and causing vaccine hesitancy.

The Arizona Board of Nursing ordered me to undergo an ethics evaluation. That evaluation cleared me of all eighteen. I was done.

Sarah spoke up in Ontario. I spoke up in Arizona. One of us was cleared, and the other was revoked and billed nearly $300,000.

I’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my own federal whistleblower case, and it isn’t over. But if I lose, I lose what I spent. No regulator gets to hand me a bill for my own prosecution. Sarah doesn’t have that protection. That cost order alone is a warning shot at every nurse in Canada who might think about opening her mouth.

What the Code actually asks of us

Ask most nurses what the Code of Ethics says and you’ll hear “do no harm,” maybe the four principles of bioethics. Very few can tell you what the Code itself requires. Many tell me they don’t need an ethics course because they’re good people.

But the Code I teach doesn’t ask us to be agreeable. It asks us to advocate, protect the public, and make informed consent real. That puts two duties on every nurse:

Speak up about danger. When we believe something threatens patients or public health, we’re obligated to say so, even when it’s unpopular. Educate. Not only with the handout the hospital gives us. Patients can’t consent to anything if they never hear the risks, the alternatives, and the questions still open.

That’s what Sarah did. You can disagree with every word she said and still see the danger here. If a regulator can take a nurse’s license for questioning official messaging in public, every nurse learns to stay quiet. Nurses are the last line of defense between the system and the patient. A silent nurse protects no one.

Sarah put it simply: how do you live in a system that punishes you for doing what’s right?

Faith over fear

I asked Sarah what keeps her standing. Her answer went back to her sobriety. Healing from childhood trauma taught her that she stays well only when she stands in her truth.

When the lockdowns started, she called her union and was told, Sarah, don’t you care about your residents? She got scared and stayed quiet for a while. She started crying constantly and self-medicating again. Then she recognized what was happening and refused to disconnect from herself. She decided she would rather lose everything than sell her soul.

She has lost a lot: her jobs, her house, her license. She’s starting over in holistic nutrition and live blood analysis. And she believes God was preparing her for this her whole life. I believe that too. We don’t wrestle against flesh and blood. When you do the right thing because it’s right, the Lord opens the doors.

Here’s how you can help

The appeal has a case conference on November 14. To move forward, Sarah’s lawyers need transcripts from the hearing, which cost several thousand dollars per day of testimony. Her lawyers have stood by her without pay, but they can’t cover transcripts.

Donate: Support Sarah’s CNO Free Speech Appeal on GiveSendGo

Read the case and the filed documents: sarah4freedom.com

Share this with a nurse, especially one who still thinks this doesn’t affect her.

Book her: If you host a show, interview Sarah. She’s heavily censored and needs nurses to hear her directly.

Listen to my full conversation with Sarah on NursesOutLoud. You’ll also find her as a case study in my CNE course, Navigating Ethical Waters: A Comprehensive Approach to Nursing Ethics Post-2020, at righteousrn.com.

They made her the example. Let’s make sure the example they set is the one Sarah set.

—Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN

Federal Nurse Whistleblower | Founder, NursesOutLoud & Righteous RN

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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