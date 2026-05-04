If you haven’t read my origin story yet, start here .

I share what I saw in December 2020. The patterns I didn’t document. The regret. And the resolve: here’s what I know now that I wish I’d known then.

That story is real. It’s mine. And it’s the reason I’m sharing this scenario with you today.

Last week, I read a Senate report that made my blood run cold.

It wasn’t about politics. It was about what happens when someone sees something the system is missing—and speaks up. And gets told to sit down and be quiet.

The person? A senior medical officer at the FDA. The signals? About 25 statistically significant safety signals that the official surveillance system didn’t catch. The response? “Cease and desist.”

That story validated everything I didn’t document in December 2020. And it’s why I’m sharing this scenario with you today.

Because here’s what I’ve learned: When the next crisis comes—and there will be one—you’re going to face exactly what I faced.

You’re going to notice a pattern. Nobody else will see it. Everyone will be celebrating the solution. And you’ll have to decide: Do I speak up? Or do I stay silent?

This scenario is how I wish I’d been prepared.

Let me show you what to do when you’re at 3 AM, tired, and you know something is wrong but nobody else seems to see it.

The Scenario

You are a charge nurse in a hospital ICU.

Your facility recently participated in a federal clinical trial for a new therapeutic agent. The trial enrollment has been rapid—your hospital is one of the top enrolling sites. Administration is proud of this. Your hospital is receiving recognition, resources, and prominence in the healthcare system.

You work 12-hour shifts, four days a week. You’ve been in this ICU for 8 years. You know your patient population deeply. You notice patterns others miss.

What You’ve Observed (Over 6 weeks)

Over the past six weeks, since the trial began, you’ve noticed something troubling:

Three patients enrolled in the trial have developed acute cardiac events (two with arrhythmias requiring intervention; one with troponin elevation) within 72 hours of receiving the study drug.

Five patients have reported severe myalgia and fatigue that required opioid pain management or ICU-level intervention—beyond what their baseline diagnoses would predict.

One patient developed transient neurologic symptoms (confusion, tremor) 48 hours post-injection that resolved within 24 hours but was never formally documented as “study-related.”

You’ve mentioned these observations to two colleagues. One said, “Yeah, I noticed that too, but the data team says the safety committee hasn’t flagged anything.” The other said, “Don’t open that door—the hospital is investing in this trial.”

You’ve checked the official safety monitoring dashboard that the trial team updates weekly. It shows:

Zero serious adverse events attributed to the study drug.

Cardiac events listed as “unrelated to study drug.”

Myalgia reported in 2 patients; fatigue in 1 patient.

(You know this is an undercount. You saw it yourself.)

The trial coordinator is a physician you respect. When you asked her informally, “Shouldn’t we be looking more closely at the cardiac stuff?”, she said, “The safety committee reviews all the data. If there was a signal, we’d see it. The system catches everything.”

You know this is not true. You’ve observed things the system hasn’t caught.

The Pressure

Here’s what’s swirling in your mind:

Am I overreacting? These are ICU patients. They’re sick. Cardiac events happen. Myalgia happens. Neurologic symptoms happen.

Is my pattern even real? Three patients out of how many? Are the odds actually unusual, or am I just pattern-matching—seeing what I’m looking for?

Would I lose credibility? You’re a charge nurse, not a statistician or trial physician. Will you sound like you’re overstepping?

What about the hospital’s investment? Administration is thrilled with the trial. Your unit got new equipment partly because of trial enrollment. Will raising concerns be seen as disloyalty?

Will I be isolated? The trial coordinator is well-liked. The principal investigator is a senior physician. If you escalate this and it’s deemed a “false alarm,” how will that affect your reputation? Your standing with the team?

Am I allowed to say something if I’m not 100% certain? You don’t have raw data. You don’t have statistical analysis. You don’t have institutional authority.

You just have observations from bedside care.

The Moment

It’s 3 AM. You’re finishing a 12-hour shift. You just admitted a fourth patient to your unit who enrolled in the trial two days ago. She presented with palpitations and chest discomfort. Cardiac workup is underway. Her baseline diagnosis doesn’t explain it.

You sit down at the computer to chart. You see the trial safety dashboard.

It still shows zero serious adverse events.

Your hands hover over the keyboard.

You could:

Say nothing. Document her admission as routine. Trust the system.

Tell your day-shift charge nurse peer. Let someone else decide if it matters.

Email the trial coordinator with a gentle question: “Hey, I’m noticing a cluster of cardiac presentations. Should we look at this together?”

File a formal safety concern through the hospital’s incident reporting system.

Contact the IRB (Institutional Review Board) directly.

Talk to your hospital’s ethics committee or patient safety officer.

Document meticulously what you’ve observed and escalate tomorrow.

You’re tired. You’re uncertain. You’re aware of the politics. You know what staying silent costs. You know what speaking costs.

But you’ve also taken an oath to uphold the ANA Code of Ethics.

What I Want From You Right Now

I’m not going to give you the answer. Not yet.

I want you to sit with this. Sit with the tension.

Reply below and tell me: What’s your gut instinct? What would you do at 3 AM?

Say nothing?

Escalate quietly?

Go formal?

Something else?

No judgment. Just tell me what your instinct says. Before we talk about what the Code requires, I want to know what you think is right.

This matters because every nurse would answer this differently. And that’s not a flaw. That’s you being real.

I’ll see you on Wednesday with the harder questions.

Reply below. I read every comment. And I want to know what you would do.

P.S. If my origin story hit you—if you recognized yourself in what I didn’t do, what I should have documented, what I wish I’d known—you’re not alone. Thousands of nurses are standing in that same moment right now. Wednesday, we talk about what the Code of Ethics actually requires. And you might be surprised.

Don't Just Survive the Next Crisis. Lead It.

Start Here

The Code They Never Taught You

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The Code They Never Opened ($17 value) — all 10 provisions, cheat sheet style

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If you’re ready to build the skills and framework to be the nurse you were called to be—to document what you know, trust your instinct, and stand in your integrity—I want to introduce you to something I created specifically for this moment.

If you’re ready to go deeper:

Navigating Ethical Waters: A Comprehensive Approach to Nursing Ethics

This is a 10-hour CNE course grounded in the 2025 ANA Code of Ethics. You can take the whole course or one module at a time. It’s KSBN-approved. ANCC-accredited. And it’s designed for nurses who are ready to stop waiting for certainty and start documenting what they see.

We don’t just talk about ethics. We practice them.

You’ll learn:

How to recognize when your professional judgment requires you to speak

How to document safety concerns in writing (the paper trail matters)

How to have conversations with administration, committees, and your team

What whistleblower protections actually exist (and how to use them)

How to stand in your integrity when standing is hard

Because knowing you should speak is different from knowing you can speak.

You Don’t Have to Be Where I Was

You don’t have to be uncertain. Silent. Wishing later that you’d documented.

You can be different, starting now.

The nurse you were called to be is waiting. And she’s ready to document

Start with The Code They Never Taught You. Then come deeper into the work with me at RighteousRN.com.

Because the profession does not need more compliant employees. It needs morally clear, ethically grounded, courageous nurses.

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Stay connected:

If this article spoke to you, share it with a nurse who needs the reminder that integrity still matters, conscience still matters, and they are not alone.

Share

Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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