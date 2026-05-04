NursesOutLoud

NursesOutLoud

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Shelly's avatar
Shelly
May 5

I was the Infection Control Nurse in a Long Term Care facility. I so wish I had stood up against the ridiculous and harmful restrictions, pointless testing and harmful isolation … in the beginning it was justified, but within a few weeks/months, the majority of us realized how wrong it was. By that time however, so many things were entrenched in the system, changing so quickly & we were threatened with non-payment by Medicare/Medicaid if we did not comply. If I had to do it again I’d do it much differently…. Part of my mission as a nurse is to make sure nothing like it ever happens again.

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James Beach's avatar
James Beach
May 4

I'm not a nurse, but am a sleep tech (RPSGT, RRT). Even in the sleep lab I saw patterns- I would put it in 'tech notes'. Especially cardiac arrythmias; saw a 11 sec. sinus arrest for first time in my career (ER doctor said it was equipment malfunction & sent her home). Before then, my medical director didn't like my tech notes, reported to my manager (not me) & I got told off in my yearly review. The whole plandemic experience was awful, I could go on & on, but I ended the shift with burning eyes due to those patients breathing/shedding on me! Now, none of us (coworkers) wear a paper mask even though we didn't get a flu shot.

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