I was a PCT in my late 30s at a level-one trauma center, working through nursing school. It was not an easy season. I experienced clicks, unkindness—the parts of nursing culture we don’t talk about in the brochures. But Lisa was different. She was smart. She was kind. Strong. She treated me with respect.

Years later, I’m an ethics educator. I’ve written a book. I’m teaching nurses the 2025 ANA Code of Ethics. And last week, I interviewed Lisa about her new memoir, The Heart Behind the Badge: 40 Years of Nursing, Healing, Courage, Humor, Advocacy, Leadership, and the Humanity at the Bedside.

When I finished reading it, I understood something I couldn’t articulate back then: Lisa didn’t just treat me well. She embodied the Code of Ethics. Every story in her book—about patient advocacy, about knowing when to speak up, about standing firm when others compromise—is ethics in action. It’s the Code lived at the bedside.

This is what it looks like when a nurse decides to be the leader she’s meant to be.

A Nurse Who Refused to Compromise

Lisa’s career spans four decades. She’s been a bedside critical care nurse, a charge nurse, a leader, a Doctor of Nursing Practice. She’s trained hundreds of nurses. She’s saved lives by catching what others missed.

But what stuck with me most was her story about the complete heart block.

She was helping a resident surgeon float a Swan-Ganz catheter into a patient’s pulmonary artery. Lisa watches the monitor. Alarm goes off. Wide complexes across the screen. Heart rate 40.

“The patient just went into complete heart block,” she tells the resident. “Stop what you’re doing. We need a cardiologist for a pacemaker.”

The resident disagrees. He wants to give lidocaine. He pulls rank.

Lisa doesn’t flinch.

“If I do that, the patient’s going to die. We’re not going to give lidocaine.”

The resident demands to talk to the charge nurse. Lisa delivers the truth that stopped him cold: “I’m the charge nurse, and I’m telling you. No one is going to come in this room and give this medicine to my patient.”

She called the attending. He backed her completely. The cardiologist came, confirmed complete heart block, placed a pacemaker. As they finished, the patient’s heart stopped. The pacemaker had arrived just in time.

That’s not rebellion. That’s advocacy. That’s a licensed professional claiming her authority and her responsibility.

The next day, the attending made the resident apologize to Lisa. Then she did something powerful: she told him, “I’m not here to argue with you. I’m here for my patient. Let’s work as a team.”

This is what the Code of Ethics looks like when you know it, own it, and live it.

What Most Nurses Never Learn

Here’s what breaks my heart: Lisa told me that when she was in nursing school, she was never formally taught the Code of Ethics. She practiced from an ethical framework because her character demanded it. But she wasn’t educated in it.

This is the reality for most nurses.

When I ask practicing nurses what the Code of Ethics is, they rattle off “do no harm” and “patient advocacy.” They know the slogans. They don’t know the ten provisions. They were never taught the moral foundation of the profession.

Instead, we’re trained to check boxes. Policies. Protocols. Charting. We become task executors, not moral agents.

The result? Nurses leave. Burnout isn’t just exhaustion—it’s moral distress. It’s knowing something is wrong and having no framework to name it, no language to stand on, no authority to act.

Lisa didn’t have the Code formally taught to her, but she had something just as powerful: she had mentors who showed her what it meant to stand firm. And she became that mentor for others.

She’s the reason I stayed. She’s the reason I learned what I want to fight for.

When Staying True Means Walking Away

The COVID years tested everyone. Lisa’s father died of ALS—a disease marked by an inflammatory immune response. When the vaccine rolled out, her physician advised against it. Not “no.” Advised against it.

Lisa’s hospital required either a medical exemption or a religious one. She didn’t want to broadcast her father’s death. So she filed a religious exemption.

It was denied.

Here’s where most people compromise. Here’s where most people think, “I need my job. I can’t make a stand.”

Lisa had a different framework. She had three decades of experience. A master’s degree. A doctorate. Leadership credentials. And she walked.

Not in anger. Not without effort. But with conviction.

She took a job at another hospital that respected her autonomy. She left behind a team she loved, a location near her son and grandson, a life she had built. Because some things are non-negotiable.

“I had to stay true to my convictions,” she told me. “And my mom said, if you get ALS, maybe you could come back. I said, Mom, it’s a fatal disease. I can’t take that chance.”

That is not defiance. That is integrity.

And here’s what the data shows: when nurses like Lisa walked, they didn’t just leave a hospital. They started asking questions others were afraid to ask. They modeled what it means to prioritize your own autonomy and trust your own clinical judgment.

In 2024, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing reported that 40% of nurses are actively considering leaving the workforce by 2029. That’s potentially 1.6 million nurses.

Many of them are people like Lisa. Critical thinkers. Advocates. Nurses who refused to compromise.

We lost them because the system chose politics over patients.

I created Navigating Cold Waters: A Comprehensive Approach to Nursing Ethics—bringing in nurses who spoke up during COVID, using their stories as case studies. I got my KSBN provider status so I could create unlimited courses with CNE’s. I’m offering 50% off with code RN50 for a limited time.

The Moment That Defines Everything

Late in our conversation, Lisa told me about Lawrence—an eighteen-year-old gunshot victim with a bullet through his neck. Zone-one neck injuries are usually fatal.

When he came through trauma, Lisa responded with the team. Everyone was working fast, focused, clinical. No one was talking to him.

Lisa went to him. “Hello, how are you doing?”

He turned his head and reached for her. “Am I gonna die?”

She could have given him the clinical reality. Instead, she gave him something else: “No, you’re fine. This happens all the time. You’re gonna be fine.”

They took him to surgery. The injury turned out to be a small nick to his lung. He came back to the ICU and recognized her voice.

“I remember you. You said I was gonna make it. Did you really think that?”

Lisa leveled with him: “Lawrence, there’s a reason you survived this. You need to find out why you’re on this earth. Find out something you can do that’s positive and helpful. Because you live for a reason.”

He cried.

This is the heart behind the badge. Not the protocols. Not the machines. Not the charting. The human connection that tells a terrified person: you matter. You’re seen. You’re going to be okay.

This is what the Code of Ethics protects. This is what we lose when nurses burn out and leave.

What This Means For You

Whether you’re a nurse or a patient, this interview revealed something essential:

For nurses: You have authority. You have responsibility. You have accountability for your own practice. You don’t work for doctors—you work alongside them. The Code of Ethics backs you up. Learn it. Own it. Use it.

Lisa is in her 60’s refusing to bow down to a system designed to institutionalize while still standing true to herself. She’s still showing up for patients. She’s still leading. She’s still advocating. Because she decided decades ago that staying true matters more than staying comfortable.

For the public: This is what your nurse should be. Not a task doer. A moral agent. Someone trained to see you as a whole person, not a set of vital signs. Someone brave enough to speak up when something isn’t right. Someone willing to risk her career to protect yours.

If you want this kind of nursing, we need to invest in ethics education. Real education. Not a checkbox. A transformation.

Want to Build This Kind of Leadership?

If you’re a nurse and you’re ready to ground your practice in ethics, I have two resources that might matter:

First: Learn the Code. My CNE course Navigating Ethical Waters: A Comprehensive Approach to Nursing Ethics is designed for exactly this—to teach you the ten provisions of the 2025 ANA Code of Ethics and help you practice from an ethical framework, not just task lists.

Right now, it’s 50% off store-wide for a limited time. Head to RighteousRN.com and use code RN50. ANCC-accredited | 10 contact hours) and get my book for free for a limited time.

Second: If you’re interested in deepening your clinical skills and your ethical practice at the same time, Functional Nurse Academy is offering $400 off their program through July 31st. Join the Q&A on 7/31 6-7pm CST. Just mention my name, Jodi, when you enroll. This is the kind of education that honors both the science and the heart of nursing.

The Full Circle

I’ll close with this: I didn’t know at the time that Lisa was changing my career. I was a PCT trying to find my place. She was just a nurse doing her job. Kind. Strong. True.

But that’s how influence works. It whispers. It models. It shows you what’s possible when you refuse to compromise.

Years later, I’m teaching nurses to do the same thing. And Lisa—still working at the bedside in her sixties—is still showing us how it’s done.

This is the heart behind the badge.

This is what nursing is supposed to be.

Read Lisa’s book. The Heart Behind the Badge is available on Amazon. (And if you’re not typically a reader, trust me—you won’t be able to put it down.)

Then come back here and comment: Who’s been a Lisa in your career? The nurse who showed you what it meant to lead with integrity?

Comment below, or email me at nurseouloud@gmail.com. I’m gathering these stories, and I want to hear yours.

Until next time, friends: be safe, be well, and know your Code.

Reply to this in the comments — I read every one.

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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