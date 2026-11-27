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On my walk this Thanksgiving morning, I found myself reflecting on the last six years, and as I watched the sun rise, I couldn’t help but think about all the times the Lord has shown up in my life, especially during the seasons when I couldn’t understand what He was doing.

If you had told me six years ago that I would one day be thankful for some of the most difficult experiences of my life, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. Yet here I am, thankful for the trials, the valleys, the closed doors, and even the battles that I am still fighting.

In June of 2020, I surrendered my will to the Lord. I had no idea what that meant for my future, but I knew that I wanted His will for my life more than I wanted my own.

Little did I know what was coming.

When I blew the whistle in 2021, I didn’t know with one hundred percent certainty that all of my concerns would ultimately be validated. I think it’s important for people to understand that. I didn’t have the information then that we have today. What I did have was my clinical experience, my ethical obligations as a registered nurse, my conscience, and a conviction that I could not remain silent about what I was witnessing inside the hospital.

I am so thankful that the Lord gave me the fortitude and courage to act when He did.

Over the years, I have watched more information come to light, seemingly daily. I have watched people who once dismissed our concerns begin to ask questions. I have watched families, healthcare professionals, researchers, and lawmakers become increasingly willing to examine what happened behind those closed hospital doors.

There is still so much that needs to be brought to light, and there are still families waiting for answers.

But I am encouraged.

Romans 5:3–5 tells us:

“And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience; And patience, experience; and experience, hope: And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.”

Suffering produces perseverance, perseverance produces character, and character produces hope.

I can see that progression in my own life.

How could I effectively teach nurses how to navigate retaliation if I had never experienced it myself? How could I teach professional courage if my own courage had never been tested? How could I teach nurses how to advocate for themselves and their patients in the face of institutional pressure if I had never been put in that position?

What I once saw as obstacles, I now see as preparation.

The people God has placed in my life

One of the things I am most thankful for is the incredible people the Lord has brought into my life over these last six years.

I have met some of the most courageous, selfless, and faithful people I have ever known. Many of them have sacrificed their careers, financial security, reputations, and relationships because they were unwilling to compromise their convictions.

I am especially thankful for the warriors and followers of Jesus that the Lord has surrounded me with. I love watching how He is working through each and every one of us, using our individual gifts, talents, experiences, and even our suffering to accomplish things that none of us could accomplish alone.

I think about my NursesOutLoud crew and the countless hours they have volunteered to educate, advocate, and give a voice to others. I think about the physicians, scientists, attorneys, researchers, and families who have continued this work despite the obstacles placed before them.

I think about the opportunity Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable afforded us in addressing COVID-19 hospital protocols in Washington, D.C. There was a time when many of us couldn’t get anyone in a position of authority to listen to what we were saying. To see these conversations taking place at that level is something I don’t take for granted.

I am also excited about the work we are doing toward creating a documentary. I believe the arts have an incredible ability to communicate truth in a way that research papers, statistics, and congressional testimony sometimes cannot. There is something about seeing another person’s humanity and hearing their story that can reach a heart that might otherwise remain closed.

Jesus often taught through storytelling. My prayer is that we can use our stories to reach those whose hearts are prepared to receive them.

First Corinthians 12 reminds us that we are many members of one body. We aren’t all called to do the same thing, and we shouldn’t be competing with one another to do it. Imagine what could happen if we stopped worrying about who gets the credit and simply focused on being obedient to what God has called each of us to do.

I am continually amazed at how the Lord brings people together at precisely the right time. Sometimes we don’t understand why our paths have crossed until months or even years later. Looking back, I can see how so many of those relationships have helped prepare me for the work that is unfolding today.

Why I have hope for the reformation of nursing

For the last several years, much of my work has centered around exposing what is wrong with healthcare. But lately, I have felt an increasing responsibility to focus on what we are going to do about it.

I am still a practicing bedside nurse. I see what is happening in our hospitals, and I have conversations with nurses who are exhausted, frustrated, morally injured, and seriously considering leaving the profession.

And I understand why.

But here’s the problem. We cannot simply allow the healthcare system to collapse. Our children, our parents, our friends, our neighbors, and eventually we ourselves will need it.

Who is going to be there to take care of them?

Who is going to teach the next generation of nurses what it truly means to advocate for a patient?

Who is going to model ethical behavior for the nursing student who walks onto a unit for the first time?

If those of us who recognize the problems all walk away, what are we leaving behind?

These are some of the questions that led to NursesOutLoud and The Realistic RN joining forces to launch The National Nursing Conversation, a FREE 90-day initiative bringing nurses together from across the country and beyond.

We held our first national Zoom meeting on November 20, and as of this Thanksgiving morning, 110 registered nurses have signed up. We have nurses joining us from across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

To see this kind of interest so early in our initiative gives me tremendous hope.

Is your state represented on the map?

What encourages me isn’t simply the number of nurses signing up. It’s the opportunity to bring together nurses with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives who recognize that something has to change and are willing to be part of that change.

For years, we have talked about staffing ratios, wages, unions, legislation, and the need for greater accountability. Those conversations are important, but I believe there is another conversation we have largely neglected.

The character of the people providing healthcare.

I don’t care how much money you pay a nurse or how adequately staffed a unit is. If you have someone at the nurses’ station who belittles their colleagues, intimidates new nurses, gossips, or dismisses legitimate patient safety concerns, that person can make an entire twelve-hour shift miserable and potentially compromise patient care.

We have all heard the expression that one bad apple can spoil the bunch. Unfortunately, many of us have worked on units where that is exactly what has happened. The behavior becomes normalized, good nurses stop speaking up, and eventually some of our best nurses leave.

But what if the opposite is also true?

What if one nurse who consistently demonstrates integrity, compassion, accountability, and moral courage can begin to influence an entire unit?

What if we equipped that nurse with the knowledge, language, resources, and support necessary to effectively advocate for change?

What if we replicated that across hundreds or even thousands of hospitals?

That is where I believe the power lies.

What we are building through these national conversations

I don’t want these Zoom meetings to become another place where nurses get together, complain about the problems, and leave feeling just as powerless as they did when they arrived.

There are plenty of places to do that.

I want nurses to leave these conversations with something they can take back to their workplace and implement on their very next shift.

We want nurses to understand their professional and ethical obligations, how to document concerns appropriately, how to navigate the chain of command, how to advocate for their patients and themselves, and how to communicate in a way that makes it more difficult for legitimate concerns to be dismissed.

Throughout my years of teaching nursing ethics, I have come to realize that many nurses simply do not understand the professional authority they possess or how to exercise it effectively. They know something is wrong, but they don’t necessarily know what to say, how to say it, who to say it to, or how to document it.

There is a tremendous difference between complaining about a situation and articulating a legitimate ethical or patient safety concern in a manner that leadership has a professional responsibility to address.

That is something we can teach.

I also want us to be willing to look in the mirror.

Are we contributing to the toxic culture we complain about? Are we participating in gossip? Are we extending grace to the new graduate who doesn’t know what we know? Are we bringing our personal frustrations into the workplace and taking them out on our colleagues? Are we willing to hold ourselves to the same standards we expect from our leadership?

Because accountability has to go both ways.

When I first began thinking about how to reform nursing, I believed that mandatory nursing ethics education was the answer. I still believe ethics education is desperately needed, but I have come to realize that knowing what is right and having the character and courage to do what is right are two very different things.

We can write more policies, create more protocols, and require more education, but none of those things can substitute for the development of character.

Recently, I was introduced to a methodology through Global Priority Solutions that has been used internationally to facilitate transformation through character development and values-based leadership.

Through a conversation with Wendy Stokes, a registered nurse, missionary, and transformation specialist, I learned about a structured roundtable methodology that has been implemented in communities, schools, prisons, organizations, and other settings around the world.

What intrigued me about this approach is that it doesn’t rely solely on someone standing in front of a room teaching people how they should behave. It uses facilitated roundtable discussions, personal reflection, shared experiences, and practical action steps to encourage individuals to examine their own character and make intentional changes.

Our leadership team has begun exploring this methodology, and I am incredibly encouraged by its potential application to nursing.

We have spent years discussing WHAT needs to change in healthcare. Perhaps we are beginning to discover HOW we can accomplish some of that change in a meaningful and sustainable way.

Imagine nurses gathering regularly in small groups to discuss principles such as integrity, accountability, humility, courage, compassion, and personal responsibility. Imagine each nurse committing to a practical action step, implementing it in the workplace, and returning to share what happened.

Rather than simply telling people they need to change, we would be creating an environment that encourages personal transformation and gives nurses the support to put those principles into practice.

I envision nurses developing the confidence to become leaders within their own workplaces, regardless of whether they hold a formal leadership position.

I envision experienced nurses mentoring students and new graduates, teaching them not only how to perform clinical skills but how to navigate ethical dilemmas, understand their professional responsibilities, and protect their integrity.

I envision a community of nurses who are no longer isolated when they encounter difficult situations. A community where they can seek education, guidance, encouragement, and appropriate resources before a situation escalates into something that threatens their livelihood or their ability to advocate for a patient.

And ultimately, I would love to see us develop the resources and professional partnerships necessary to better support nurses who face retaliation for raising legitimate concerns.

What if we could establish relationships with attorneys who understand the unique challenges healthcare whistleblowers face? What if nurses knew where to turn before making decisions that could affect their careers? What if we could help them understand their rights and responsibilities before they find themselves in a position like mine?

I know firsthand how overwhelming and isolating that experience can be. If we can help even one nurse navigate it more effectively, then something good has come from what I have endured.

What if, instead of waiting for another nursing organization, politician, or hospital administrator to fix our profession, we recognized that we have a tremendous amount of influence ourselves?

I believe we can change the culture of nursing from within.

One nurse. One unit. One hospital at a time.

Our next National Nursing Conversation will take place on Monday, November 30, at 8 PM Eastern. Participation is completely FREE.

Whether you are a seasoned nurse, a new graduate, a nursing student, or a nurse who has walked away from the profession, I want to hear from you.

And if you are not a nurse, please share this initiative with the nurses in your life. The quality of nursing care in this country should matter to every single one of us.

Register for the FREE 90-day National Nursing Conversation here:

https://www.nursesoutloud.com/nol-the-realistic-nurse

My next chapter: A matter of public concern

As many of you know, my own legal battles are not over. However, there has been a significant development this year that I am particularly thankful for.

For those who are unfamiliar with my story, in September of 2021, I blew the whistle while working as a registered nurse at Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a federal healthcare facility operated by the Indian Health Service under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

My whistleblower disclosures addressed concerns about patient care, adverse event reporting, access to treatment, and the implementation of public health policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to fighting my removal from federal employment, I was sued by a United States Public Health Service pharmacist whose statements were captured in my whistleblower recordings. The civil lawsuit involves claims of defamation, false light, and misappropriation.

For more than five years, I have maintained that what I was exposing was much bigger than a disagreement between healthcare professionals. It was about patient advocacy, the implementation of public health policy, informed decision-making, and the authority that healthcare professionals were exercising over patients during a public health emergency.

This year, the judge issued an order addressing the nature of my speech.

In the court’s own words:

“Considered in its entirety, the challenged speech extended beyond a private workplace disagreement or the treatment of a single patient. Its broader subject was the implementation of public health policy and the allocation of decision-making authority within a government health care institution. Those subjects concern the operation of government and matters of legitimate public interest.”

The judge concluded:

“The Court therefore finds that Defendant’s challenged speech involved a matter of public concern.”

I cannot begin to tell you how thankful I am to have those words reflected in a court order after everything I have endured over these last several years.

While this finding does not resolve the lawsuit, it is legally significant. The distinction between speech involving a private dispute and speech involving a matter of public concern is important in determining the constitutional protections afforded to that speech in a defamation case.

The court has recognized that what I was speaking about involved the operation of our government, the implementation of public health policy, and matters in which the public has a legitimate interest.

And isn’t that exactly what we should want healthcare professionals to be able to speak about?

As a patient, wouldn’t you want your nurse to raise concerns about the care you were receiving? Wouldn’t you want healthcare professionals to question policies when they believe those policies may be compromising patient care? Wouldn’t you want to know how decisions affecting your health and the health of your loved ones were being made within government healthcare institutions?

These are conversations that should matter to every American, regardless of political affiliation.

We also need to consider the chilling effect that years of litigation can have on other healthcare professionals who may be contemplating speaking out. How many nurses have witnessed something that concerned them but remained silent because they were afraid of losing their jobs, their licenses, their financial security, or everything they had worked so hard to achieve?

That should concern all of us.

This is also why I am so passionate about the reformation of nursing. I know firsthand what it can cost a healthcare professional to speak out, and I want to equip nurses with the education, language, confidence, and resources to fulfill their ethical obligations to their patients.

My civil jury trial is currently scheduled for February 22 through March 5, 2027, in Arizona.

For those of you who have followed my journey over the years, prayed for me, and supported me, I would love for you to consider attending the public proceedings. I will share the courthouse information and additional details as we get closer.

I am thankful for the opportunity to have my case heard by a jury, and I continue to pray for justice.

But one of the greatest lessons the Lord has taught me throughout this process is that my hope cannot be dependent upon the outcome of a court case.

My peace cannot be dependent upon the decisions of other people. My identity cannot be determined by an institution, and my willingness to continue doing what I believe God has called me to do cannot be contingent upon receiving the earthly outcome I desire.

My hope is in Jesus Christ.

Hebrews 6:19 describes hope as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast.

An anchor doesn’t prevent the storm. It keeps you from being carried away by it.

And perhaps one of the greatest blessings in all of this is that I don’t have to wait for my own battles to end before I can begin equipping others.

I can already see the Lord using what I have endured to help build something that extends far beyond me. For that, I am incredibly thankful.

Giving thanks while still in the valley

Perhaps some of you reading this are going through your own valley this Thanksgiving. Maybe you have lost your job, your health, a relationship, or someone you love. Maybe you have been praying for something for years and still haven’t received the answer you were hoping for.

I want to encourage you not to wait until your circumstances change to recognize the goodness of God.

First Thessalonians 5:18 tells us:

“In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”

I am still in the middle of some of the biggest battles of my life, yet I have so much to be thankful for.

When I look back at these last six years, I see how much my relationship with the Lord has deepened. I see the people He has brought into my life, the opportunities He has given me to serve, and the ways He has used my experiences to equip me for the work I am doing today.

I wouldn’t have chosen this path for myself, but I am so thankful for what the Lord has taught me along the way.

Romans 8:28 reminds us:

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

That doesn’t mean everything that happens to us is good. It means that God can work through even the most difficult circumstances for His purposes.

I am beginning to understand that some of the very things I prayed for the Lord to deliver me from were the experiences that were preparing me for the work I am doing today.

And when I see the people He has placed in my life, the relationships that are being formed, the conversations that are taking place, and the opportunities that are unfolding, I cannot help but be excited about what lies ahead.

Galatians 6:9 says:

“And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.”

We may not live to see the full harvest of the seeds we are planting today. That doesn’t relieve us of our responsibility to plant them.

I have hope for the future of nursing. I have hope for the patients who will one day benefit from the work we are doing. I have hope for the next generation of nurses, and I am excited to see what the Lord will accomplish through those who are willing to serve.

Most importantly, I have hope because I know where my hope comes from.

To everyone who has prayed for me, supported me, encouraged me, stood beside me, and continued to do this work alongside me, thank you. I am so incredibly grateful for you.

And to my brothers and sisters in Christ, I pray that we continue to recognize the gifts the Lord has given each of us, encourage one another in our individual callings, and remain humble enough to remember that this work is not about us.

It is about serving others and glorifying Him.

Happy Thanksgiving, from my family and my NursesOutLoud family to yours.

All glory to God.

Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN

Founder, NursesOutLoud & RighteousRN

Whistleblower | Nurse Educator | Patient Advocate

Listen to my special Thanksgiving message, “Thankful for the Valleys,” on NursesOutLoud, available on your favorite podcast platform.

Join the Nursing Reformation

NursesOutLoud and The Realistic RN invite you to participate in our FREE 90-day National Nursing Conversation.

Next live Zoom: Monday, November 30, at 8 PM Eastern.

Register here: https://www.nursesoutloud.com/nol-the-realistic-nurse

Save the dates: February 22–March 5, 2027, for my upcoming civil jury trial in Arizona. I’ll share more information as the trial approaches.

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube , Rumble , Apple Podcasts , and Spotify .

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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