NursesOutLoud

NursesOutLoud

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david waterman's avatar
david waterman
15h

https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh two nurses did the right thing. Kept me fed. Otherwise covered my food in thorzean

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Chi Town Warrior for Justice's avatar
Chi Town Warrior for Justice
20h

Should be my new ring tone!!! 📱

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