I just watched as Senator Moreno asked Fauci in Senator Rand Paul’s hearing, “Who the f@ck do you think you are?”

That stopped me cold because I know millions of Americans think and feel exactly that. He then asked a series of questions to the audience, and many stood up:

Stand up if you were called racist for saying Wuhan virus or China virus.

Stand up if you thought the six-foot rule was total crap.

Stand up if you thought the vaccine wasn’t something you should take.

Stand up if you thought the mask policy rollout was outrageous.

Stand up if you were fired from your job for not taking that vaccine—including military members.

Stand up if you thought closing schools was catastrophically stupid.

Stand up if saying these things made you feel like a lesser human being.

Then Moreno looked at Fauci and said: “Can just turn around and look at the people behind you.” He didn’t.

I watched that room and I wondered something different. Were there nurses standing? Do they know what actually protects them when they take a stand? What actually protects their patients?

The Paradox Nobody Names

Nurses are loyal. It’s woven into who we are. We’re taught from day one—in nursing school, in orientation, in every policy manual—to follow protocol. Chain of command. The rules exist for a reason: to prevent harm, to protect patients, to keep systems running.

Those things matter. I believe in them. But I’ve lived the question that nobody asks until it’s too late:

What happens when the policy IS the harm?

Not when it’s imperfect. Not when it’s outdated. But when following it—doing exactly what you’re told, following the chain of command, respecting protocol—actively damages the people you’re trying to protect.

What do you do then?

What can you say?

What should you say?

Those aren’t rhetorical questions. They’re survival questions. And they should be taught in every nursing school in America. They should be the foundation of every CNE program. They should be conversations in hospital orientation, in staff meetings, in the break room.

They’re not.

And I believe that’s intentional.

The System Needs You Silent

When nurses don’t know they have professional authority grounded in ethics—when we don’t know we have a language to advocate for what’s right—we stay institutionalized. We comply with systems that contradict our conscience. We burn out. We suffer moral injury. We leave the profession by the hundreds of thousands, and the system keeps working exactly how it’s designed to work.

There will always be the eager new graduate nurse wanting to work in hospitals. If you are a part of these groups, you see the plea all the time, “Help! I have applied to dozens of hospitals and interviewed four times and 6 months later I still can’t get hired!”

Silence serves the system. Not us. I spent years inside that silence.

September 20, 2021

In 2021, while working as an ER nurse inside a federal hospital system I saw things that violated everything I believed nursing should be: practices that contradicted patient safety, violations of the Patients Bill of Rights, institutional pressure to do things that felt fundamentally wrong and so much more.

I couldn’t unsee it.

I documented what was happening so the public could decide for themselves. I recorded it. And I made a choice that changed my life forever: I released this video with James O’Keefe on September 20, 2021.

Five million views in one day. People who shared it were deplatformed or labeled “conspiracy theorists.”

And then the retaliation started.

Not quietly. Not subtly. Eighteen board complaints. Federal whistleblowing. A pharmacist lawsuit. An MSPB appeal. Two active lawsuits I’m personally funding. Every step of the way, people with power wanted me to go away—to recant, to settle, to disappear.

I refused.

In every courtroom, every deposition, every legal battle, I stood without institutional backing. No lawyer from the system. No HR protection. No institutional shield. Just me, my conscience, and the conviction that what I’d documented was true.

I stood alone.

But I didn’t stand empty-handed.

What Actually Protects You

I found the answer in 2021. It wasn’t a lawyer (though I finally got one - actually over time I had to pay 6 of them). It wasn’t politics or public opinion or media coverage.

It was the Code of Ethics.

The 2025 ANA Code of Ethics—all 10 provisions—became the framework that gave me the professional language to name everything I was seeing. It gave me the authority to say:

This is harm. This violates Provision X. This contradicts the fundamental duty of nursing. This is why I acted. This is why I’ll do it again.

Not as a rebel. Not as an activist, although I realize I am one but as a nurse standing in her professional authority.

And that changed everything.

The Code protected me legally, professionally, and spiritually when everything else tried to destroy me. Because I could point to something bigger than myself—something that every nurse in America is bound by, whether they know it or not.

The Nursing Workforce Crisis Nobody Understands

We talk about the nursing shortage. We talk about burnout. We talk about moral injury like it’s something that just happens to nurses.

It’s not a mystery.

Nurses are leaving because we’re not taught to have a voice grounded in professional authority. We’re trained to be loyal, to follow orders, to defer to systems. And when our conscience collides with a system that asks us to harm, we have two choices: comply (and suffer moral injury) or rebel (and lose everything).

Nobody teaches us a third option: advocacy grounded in the Code.

This Is Why I Built Navigating Ethical Waters

After years of fighting—in hospitals, in courtrooms, in federal appeals—I realized something: no nurse should have to learn about the Code the way I did. Through retaliation. Through lawsuits. Through standing without backing.

They should know it before they need it.

So I built Navigating Ethical Waters—a comprehensive 10-hour CNE course, ANCC-accredited, grounded in the 2025 ANA Code of Ethics.

And it’s unlike anything else out there.

Because at the heart of every case study is a real nurse. Many of us. Speaking what we actually did. What we actually said. What actually happened. In the ER. In the hospital. In long-term care facilities. In the courtroom. In the middle of the fight.

This isn’t theoretical ethics. This isn’t compliance training wrapped in a feel-good package. These are nurses who refused to compromise, who stood without backing, who learned to live from victory, not fear.

And I’m teaching you how to do the same.

It Is Done

I have two active lawsuits that I am still fighting. One is set to go to jury trial in early 2027 (I will tell you about it when I can). I’m funding them personally because this battle is no longer just about me. It’s about making sure no nurse has to stand alone.

It’s about making the Code mandatory in every nursing school and every CEU program in America.

🔗 Head to RighteousRN.com

I created Navigating Cold Waters: A Comprehensive Approach to Nursing Ethics—bringing in nurses who spoke up during COVID, using their stories as case studies. I got my KSBN provider status so I could create unlimited courses with CNE’s. I’m offering 50% off with code RN50 for a limited time.

Ten contact hours. One framework. Your protection. Your power. Your voice.

Every purchase funds my lawsuits. My refusal to settle. My commitment to a profession where nurses know the Code before institutional pressure forces them to choose between their conscience and their career.

It is done.

-Jodi

#NursesOutLoud #JodiOMalleyRN #KnowTheCodeRN #RighteousRN

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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