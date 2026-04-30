I didn’t know that being a whistleblower and raising safety concerns required the lowest level of evidence.

I was a float pool nurse working for the federal government. During COVID, I worked ICU, ER, and house supervisor shifts. I was there when the vaccine rolled out in December 2020.

And I started noticing things immediately.

What I Observed

December 2020. January 2021. The vaccine was rolling out. Everyone was happy. Finally, a way back to normal. People were celebrating.

And I was noticing patterns.

People calling off work with COVID-19 disease (an AESI - Adverse Event of Special Interest) after they took the shot. Not one or two. Dozens. A pattern.

A 24-year-old came in with chest pain - EKG revealed SVT (Supraventricular Tachycardia). January 2020. Young, healthy, recently vaccinated. The connection felt obvious to me—but everyone around me seemed... cautious about naming it.

A nurse in her 20s took the shot. In spring 2021, she was struggling with severe cardiac issues for months, and when she returned to work light duty, she wore an external defibrillator. Months of recovery from a vaccination that was supposed to be safe and free.

But the one that crystallized it for me? Bell’s palsy.

I was orienting a new nurse in the ER. A patient came in with Bell’s palsy. After the doctor and nurse finished their assessment, I asked—in front of both of them—”Did you get the COVID vaccine?”

She said yes.

“When?” I asked.

“Yesterday,” she said. “Right before I came in.”

When we left the room, the doctor apologized to me. He said, “I should’ve asked that question.” I said, “Nobody is. That’s the problem.”

The Impossible Position

Here’s the thing: I knew what I was seeing. My clinical judgment—years of experience, thousands of patient encounters—was telling me these were safety signals.

But nobody wanted to hear it.

The vaccine had arrived like a savior. Life could return to normal. People were happy. And I was the person in the ER raising questions that made everyone uncomfortable.

So I talked about it. To my supervisors. In shift report. Verbally. I raised it with administration—I actually pleaded with them to change our triage questions to ask: “Have you been vaccinated? If so, when?” instead of just asking about travel and COVID exposure.

But I didn’t formalize it. I didn’t document it in emails. I didn’t send it up the chain formally.

I thought I needed more evidence. I thought I needed to figure it out first. I thought I needed to be more certain.

I didn’t know that being a whistleblower and raising safety concerns required the lowest level of evidence.

I didn’t know that my professional observation—my instinct as a nurse—was evidence.

I didn’t know that I should’ve documented every single instance. Every call-off. Every adverse event. Every moment a patient described symptoms that correlated with vaccination timing.

I have very little paper trail. I have very few emails.

Just memories of knowing something was wrong and staying quiet because the world wanted to celebrate.

The Hearing: When “Safety Signals” Became Real

Fast forward to my federal whistleblower hearing in June 2024.

I was testifying. The opposing attorney was questioning me about VAERS—the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. He asked me about its purpose. I said: sometimes adverse events are noticed immediately (anaphylactic reactions), but sometimes they’re safety signals that emerge as patterns.

The attorney stopped me. He said he had never heard that term before. Safety signals.

Then they brought in their expert witness—a doctor educated from Yale, worked with the WHO. Credentialed. Authoritative.

He was asked the same thing.

He also said he had never heard of the term “safety signals.”

I sat there thinking: How is that possible?

Reading the Senate Report

Yesterday, I read the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations report titled—I want you to see this title—

“Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals”

The first thing that hit me was the term. Safety signals. Right there in the title.

Because in that hearing, I was challenged on that language. The experts said they’d never heard it. And I started to doubt myself.

Then I read that the FDA had a senior medical officer—Dr. Ana Szarfman—who identified approximately 25 statistically significant safety signals in early 2021 that the official surveillance system missed.

She documented them. She sent emails. She presented to leadership. She followed the process.

And she was told to stop (I was told to stop talking about it.) To cease and desist. Her concerns were called “distracting.”

But she was right.

When I read that Senate report, I was validated and infuriated at the same time.

Validated because: I wasn’t crazy. The patterns I saw were real. Safety signals are a legitimate term. People at the highest levels of government were observing the same thing.

Infuriated because: If a data scientist at the FDA couldn’t get the system to listen, what chance did a float pool nurse have? And why didn’t I know that documenting—formal emails, paper trails—was my only real weapon?

What I Know Now That I Wish I’d Known Then

I want to tell you four things. Because you might be standing where I was standing in December 2020. You might be noticing patterns. You might be questioning whether you’re crazy.

You’re not.

1. Document Everything. Every Single Time.

Not verbally. Not just in shift report. Not in casual conversations with supervisors.

Email.

Email to administration. Email to your safety officer. Email with dates, times, patient details (within HIPAA bounds), and the pattern you’re observing.

Create a paper trail. Because a paper trail is proof. Verbal reports disappear. Emails don’t.

I didn’t do this. I wish I had. Every single time I noticed something, I should have documented it in an email.

2. Your Instinct As a Nurse Means Life and Death

You know your patient population. You know what normal looks like. You know the baseline.

When something falls outside that baseline—when your clinical judgment says “this is unusual”—that is authority.

You don’t need a statistician to validate it. You don’t need permission from someone higher up. You don’t need certainty.

Your professional observation is data.

And the Code of Ethics backs you up.

Provision 3.4 says report when you suspect—not when you’re certain. When you suspect.

The Reporting Mandate: Provision 3.4

Provision 3.4 specifically addresses questionable practice and the duty to report:

The Threshold of “Suspected”: You do not need absolute proof or certainty to initiate a report. The ethical obligation is triggered when a nurse becomes aware of “questionable” or “inappropriate” practice that potentially threatens patient welfare.

Purpose of Suspected Reporting: Reporting at the point of suspicion allows for early intervention, protecting patients from potential harm before it occurs or escalates.

I suspected. I just didn’t document it.

3. Don’t Wait for Certainty

I was waiting to figure it out. I was waiting for more evidence. I was waiting for someone else to notice first so I wouldn’t be alone.

I was waiting for certainty.

You don’t have certainty. You probably never will. And you don’t need it.

What you need is professional judgment + observation + documentation.

That’s it. That’s enough.

The whistleblower is the lowest level of evidence. You are allowed to raise a concern on suspicion alone.

4. The Little Things Matter

A call-off after vaccination. A patient’s timeline mentioned in passing. A doctor’s moment of realization: “I should’ve asked that question.”

These aren’t small. These are safety signals.

Document them. Every single one. The little thing that seems insignificant today might be the pattern that saves a life tomorrow.

Why I’m Telling You This Now

I’m a federal whistleblower. I raised concerns. I went through a hearing. I’m still fighting for justice.

But I’m telling you this story—not to talk about my case, but to talk about what I didn’t do that I should have.

Because somewhere in your hospital, your clinic, your facility, you’re noticing something. You’re seeing a pattern. And you’re probably doing what I did: questioning yourself, talking about it verbally, hoping someone else will notice first.

Don’t do what I did.

Document. Email. Create a paper trail. Trust your instinct. Don’t wait for certainty.

Because when the Senate report validates what you’ve been saying, and you realize you never documented any of it, that’s a different kind of pain.

What Comes Next

Over the next week, I’m publishing a four-part series called “The Pattern Nobody Sees.”

It’s a scenario. A charge nurse. Three cardiac events in six weeks. Nobody else is seeing it. What do you do?

It’s the scenario I wish I’d had in my head in December 2020.

It walks you through:

The ethical framework (Provision 3 and beyond)

What actually happens when you speak up (spoiler: Dr. Szarfman at the FDA)

How to do it—how to write the email, have the conversation, prepare for pushback

Read that series. And before you read it, remember this: I was there. I saw what you might be seeing. I didn’t document it. You can be different.

Here’s What I Know Now

The Bible should guide the believer like the Code of Ethics guides the nurse—both are living, breathing documents.

They’re not abstract. They’re calls to action.

In the moment when you’re noticing a pattern and everyone around you is celebrating, the Code will be there. Not to make it easy. But to make it clear.

Document. Your instinct matters. Don’t wait for certainty. The little things count.

That’s what I wish I’d known in December 2020.

That’s what I know now.

The Nurse You Were Called to Be

I was called to be that nurse. The one who documents. The one who trusts her instinct. The one who doesn’t wait for certainty or permission.

I didn’t answer that call in December 2020 because I wasn’t aware of The Code of Ethics, just the principles of Bioethics. I’m answering it now.

And I’m going to help you answer yours.

Reply Below—Then Let’s Build Your Framework

Have you noticed patterns that nobody else was seeing? Have you stayed silent when you should have spoken? I want to hear your story. Because you’re not alone. And your observations matter.

Next Monday: The scenario begins. A charge nurse. A pattern. What would you do?

But Before Next Monday: Start Here

Use code NOL10 for 10% off our complete bundle. That saves you $31.

The bundle gives you:

The Code They Never Opened ($17 value) — all 10 provisions, cheat sheet style

Speak Up or Lose Your License ($27 value) — the ethical reporting field guide

The Moral Injury Workbook for Nurses ($37 value) — reflection and healing work

5 Ethical Scenarios Every Nurse Will Face ($47 value) — practice with real dilemmas

Total value: $128. Your price: $97. Code: NOL10

If you’re ready to build the skills and framework to be the nurse you were called to be—to document what you know, trust your instinct, and stand in your integrity—I want to introduce you to something I created specifically for this moment.

If you’re ready to go deeper

Navigating Ethical Waters: A Comprehensive Approach to Nursing Ethics

This is a 10-hour CNE course grounded in the 2025 ANA Code of Ethics. You can take the whole course or one module at a timeIt’s KSBN-approved. ANCC-accredited. And it’s designed for nurses who are ready to stop waiting for certainty and start documenting what they see.

We don’t just talk about ethics. We practice them.

You’ll learn:

How to recognize when your professional judgment requires you to speak

How to document safety concerns in writing (the paper trail matters)

How to have conversations with administration, committees, and your team

What whistleblower protections actually exist (and how to use them)

How to stand in your integrity when standing is hard

Because knowing you should speak is different from knowing you can speak.

You Don’t Have to Be Where I Was

You don’t have to be uncertain. Silent. Wishing later that you’d documented.

You can be different, starting now.

The nurse you were called to be is waiting. And she’s ready to document.

See you next Monday. The scenario begins then. And everything changes.

Start with The Code They Never Taught You. Then come deeper into the work with me at RighteousRN.com.

Because the profession does not need more compliant employees. It needs morally clear, ethically grounded, courageous nurses.

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find this episode on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. - search NursesoutLoud

Stay connected:

If this article spoke to you, share it with a nurse who needs the reminder that integrity still matters, conscience still matters, and they are not alone.

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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