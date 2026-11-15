Every fall, nurses are handed the same three words: safe, effective, life-saving. We say them at the bedside. We print them on posters. We repeat them during annual training.

But how many of us were ever taught to look at the numbers behind those words?

I sat down with my friend Dr. Christina Parks to do exactly that. Dr. Parks graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin with a double major in biochemistry, molecular biology, and chemistry, and earned her PhD in cellular and molecular biology from the University of Michigan. Her research focused on cytokine signaling, the molecules the immune system uses to communicate.

As she put it: “What you hear in the media is just so much hype. When you actually dig into the figures, it’s very different than what people have been led to believe.”

Our duty is to the patient

Before we get into the science, let’s get one thing straight.

Our Code of Ethics calls us to keep researching and to give patients the full picture, even when it isn’t what the policy or protocol says. Our primary commitment is to the patient. Not to the protocol. Not to the provider. Not to the policy. Not to the paycheck.

And no, nurses aren’t “practicing medicine” when we do this. We’re doing exactly what we’re licensed to do: educate and advocate. We don’t bring our own biases into the room. But when a patient asks us a direct question, they deserve an honest, informed answer.

What nurses aren’t taught

1. Who’s accountable if something goes wrong?

In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. After lawsuits over reactions to the old whole-cell DTP vaccine, manufacturers were largely shielded from being sued directly for injuries from covered vaccines. Injured families go through a federal compensation program instead. Seasonal flu vaccines are covered.

Think about a car seat. If children were getting hurt, parents would sue, and the manufacturer would have two choices: make it safer, or pull it off the market. Dr. Parks’ point is that this law removed much of that pressure.

The same law created a Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines. It was disbanded in 1998 and wasn’t reinstated until August 2025, 27 years later.

2. How do we know about side effects?

Through VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. It’s passive: someone has to notice a problem, suspect the vaccine, and file a report. A 2010 government-funded Harvard Pilgrim report stated that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.” Experts debate the exact number, and serious events are reported more often than mild ones. But nobody disputes that VAERS undercounts. And as nurses, we can and should file those reports, but we’re not effectively educated on it.

3. What does “60% effective” actually mean?

This is the one that changed how I talk to patients.

Cochrane’s review of healthy adults found the flu vaccine probably reduces flu from about 2.3% to 0.9%. That’s a 60% relative reduction, and that’s the number you’ll hear. But in absolute terms, it’s about 1.4 fewer people out of every 100. Cochrane estimates you’d need to vaccinate about 71 healthy adults to prevent one case of flu.

The new mRNA flu shot was reported to be about 26% more effective than a standard flu shot. That’s 26% better than the old shot, not 26% of people protected.

4. Who chooses to get the flu shot?

Dr. Parks walked us through healthy user bias. People who choose the flu shot tend to be healthier to begin with. They exercise, eat better, and see their doctors. When researchers compared seniors before flu season even started, the vaccinated ones were already far less likely to die, which the vaccine couldn’t explain. Once that bias was accounted for, much of the apparent benefit disappeared.

And nurses? We’re a textbook healthy user group.

5. How are the strains chosen?

The WHO reviews circulating flu viruses and recommends strains months before flu season. By the time the shot is manufactured and shipped, the virus may have changed. Some years the match is good. Many years it isn’t.

Research from Canada and the Netherlands has also asked whether getting the flu shot every single year could blunt the broader immunity the body builds on its own. The findings are mixed and still debated, but they’re peer-reviewed questions most nurses have never heard.

6. Does it stop you from spreading the flu?

In 2023, Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper explaining that respiratory viruses like flu replicate in the lining of the nose and throat and spread quickly, before the immune system can fully respond. The authors wrote that these viruses “have not to date been effectively controlled by licensed or experimental vaccines,” and called for new approaches.

That matters every time someone says we must take the shot “to protect our patients.”

7. What were the trials compared against?

Most of us assume new vaccines are tested against a saltwater placebo. Often they aren’t. The new mRNA flu shot, for example, was tested against another licensed flu vaccine. That tells you how one vaccine compares with another, not how either compares with no vaccine at all.

8. What about the basics?

In a randomized trial in Japan, schoolchildren given vitamin D (1,200 IU a day) had influenza A at a rate of 10.8%, compared with 18.6% in the placebo group. It’s one study, and it didn’t affect influenza B. But it’s a reminder that a strong immune system isn’t built by one intervention alone.

What informed consent looks like at the bedside

Here’s how my own practice changed after 2020.

The old way: the doctor puts in an order. You draw up the vaccine, grab your alcohol swab, your Band-Aid, and the Vaccine Information Statement, walk in, and say, “The doctor ordered a vaccine for you.” Then you give it.

Now, I walk into the room with the Vaccine Information Statement and without the shot. I say, “Take some time to read through this, and let me know if you have any questions.” Then I come back.

And I name every component. When a doctor orders “a tetanus shot,” I tell the patient it’s actually tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. Most people have no idea.

Dr. Parks added something I think every ER nurse needs to hear. Our patients often aren’t in for a routine visit. They’re sick, stressed, or headed to surgery. Remember when we used to tell people not to get vaccinated if they had a fever or were already unwell? That’s part of informed consent too: helping the patient weigh whether now is the right time.

That’s not anti-anything. That’s nursing.

Safe and effective, for what?

When we say “safe and effective,” patients hear: I won’t get it, or if I do, I won’t get very sick. We owe them a clearer answer. Effective at what? For whom? Compared with what?

I’m not telling anyone what to do with their body. If you want the flu shot, get it. But every patient deserves the real numbers, the open questions, and the freedom to decide. So does every nurse.

As Dr. Parks said at the end of our conversation: “If we don’t educate ourselves, there is no one coming to save us.”

Earn a free CNE from this conversation

This interview is now a free 1.0 contact hour CNE through Righteous RN LLC (KSBN Provider #LT0345-1225). Watch the episode, take a short post-test, and your certificate lands in your inbox.

Claim your free CNE at RighteousRN.com

Then join the conversation

NursesOutLoud and The Realistic Nurse are hosting six FREE national conversations on Zoom: What Happened to Nursing? Speak up or just listen. You belong in the conversation.

Registration link coming soon. Sign up for the free CNE, and I’ll email it to you the moment it opens.

You can also explore Dr. Parks’ research library and webinars, including her full breakdown of the new mRNA flu vaccine, at VI-TA.org.

With integrity, grit and faith, Jodi

References are listed below. Guest views are their own. This is for education and is not medical advice; talk with a provider who knows your history.

References

National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. HRSA.

Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN

NursesOutLoud | Integrity • Grit • Faith

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube , Rumble , Apple Podcasts , and Spotify .

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Stay connected:

If this article spoke to you, share it with a nurse who needs the reminder that integrity still matters, conscience still matters, and they are not alone.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

Leave a comment

Read null in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Follow NursesOutLoud on Spotify & Apple Podcasts

Not only do we take the toxins out, we put the most powerful nutrients in. It’s never too late or too early to begin living a more beautiful life. I LOVE this line! Use Code RNJodi for discount

Through Cocoa Pharmacy, you can connect with a licensed provider to discuss your situation and access prescription medications — including Ivermectin and alternative cancer protocols. Speak to Nurse Donna for free! Tell them NursesOutLoud sent you.

Donate to NOL here

Righteous RN — CE courses in nursing ethics, advocacy & whistleblower courage. Restoring integrity, grit, and faith to healthcare. USE CODE NOL20 for 20% off!

Functional Nurse Academy (FNA)

— Functional medicine training by nurses, for nurses. Advance your skills in holistic, evidence-based, root-cause healing. Tell them NursesOutLoud sent you for $100 off!

Immunemist. Help defend against viruses and germs with the world’s first comprehensive nasal and oral cleansing system with povidone-iodine. Use NOL for discount!

Chemical Free Body. We’re bringing all the superfood nutrition into your life, making it easy to transform your health in just minutes a day with the highest quality, 100% truly natural products. Use NOL for discount.

Dr. Christina Parks 💜 Her website, VITA—Vaccine Injury Teaching Alliance—offers free and paid educational resources. Check it out, explore what she’s sharing, and help me support her work!

👉 www.vi-ta.org

If you find value in my content, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. 100% of these proceeds are used to further the mission of NursesOutLoud.