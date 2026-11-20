Nurses, we’ve been silent long enough. Or shall I say complaining long enough…

When did nursing become a profession where speaking up could cost you your job? Where questioning a policy could make you a troublemaker? Where advocating for a patient could put a target on your back?

And perhaps the bigger question is this:

How did we get to a place where so many nurses feel like they’re standing alone?

I’ve spent years asking these questions, both as a bedside nurse and as a federal nurse whistleblower.

I’ve experienced firsthand what can happen when a nurse challenges the system. But I’ve also discovered something incredibly powerful along the way.

There are nurses all across this country who refuse to abandon their integrity. They just need to find each other.

What Happened in Florida

This past week, I had the privilege of gathering with some incredible women at our first annual NursesOutLoud Leadership Retreat in Florida.

Women I originally connected with through social media became something much more than online acquaintances.

We laughed. We prayed. We shared our stories. We talked about our experiences in nursing, the challenges we’ve faced, and the patients and colleagues who have shaped our lives.

Bringing our requests to the Lord

And we kept coming back to one question:

Where do we go from here?

Because identifying what’s wrong with nursing is only the beginning.

What are we actually going to DO about it?

One thing became abundantly clear to me during our time together:

Nurses need nurses. Not just when everything is going well, but especially when everything is falling apart.

You need to know your resources before you need them.

You need to understand your professional Code of Ethics before you’re faced with an ethical dilemma.

And you need to build relationships with people you trust before you’re standing in the middle of a workplace crisis wondering who you can call.

That’s what community is supposed to look like.

1st Annual NursesOutLoud Leadership Summitt Day 3, Cocoa, Florida 11/8/26 (not everyone is pictured)

NursesOutLoud & The Realistic Nurse Are Joining Forces

I’m excited to announce that NursesOutLoud and Aly Hayon of The Realistic Nurse are coming together to launch:

THE NATIONAL NURSING CONVERSATION

A FREE, 90-day initiative bringing nurses from across the country together for six live Zoom conversations.

And here’s what makes this different:

We’re not here to lecture you. We’re here to LISTEN.

We’re not coming into these conversations pretending we have every answer.

We want to hear from the nurses who are living these experiences every single day.

The new graduate who’s afraid to speak up.

The seasoned nurse who’s exhausted from watching the profession change.

The nurse who’s experienced bullying, retaliation, or moral injury.

The nursing student wondering what kind of profession they’re entering.

And the nurse leader who knows things need to change but doesn’t know where to begin.

Every one of those voices matters.

The Code of Ethics Isn’t Just a Document

As a nursing ethics educator and founder of Righteous RN, I keep returning to something that should be foundational to our profession.

The Code of Ethics for Nurses.

How many nurses have actually read it?

How many understand the responsibilities it describes—not only to patients, but to ourselves, our colleagues, and our profession?

How many know where to turn when an employer’s expectations seem to conflict with their professional obligations?

We cannot expect nurses to advocate effectively if they don’t understand the ethical foundation of their own profession.

And we cannot expect nurses to stand courageously if they have no support system behind them.

That’s why these conversations matter.

We’re talking about building connections, identifying resources, sharing experiences, and exploring practical ways to strengthen nursing from within.

Nurses deserve a seat at the table where decisions about nursing are made.

Not because we all agree on everything.

But because our collective experience, professional judgment, and responsibility to patients deserve to be heard.

The First Conversation Is This Friday!

Our first two gatherings will focus on listening to nurses. What we hear will help shape the conversations that follow.

Here’s our schedule:

Friday, November 20 — 1 PM Eastern

Monday, November 30 — 8 PM Eastern

Monday, December 7 — 8 PM Eastern

Friday, December 18 — 1 PM Eastern

Monday, January 4 — 8 PM Eastern

Friday, January 15 — 1 PM Eastern

Each conversation is approximately 75 minutes.

It’s completely FREE. Nursing students, LPNs, RNs, APRNs, and retired nurses are welcome. You can attend one or all six. You can share your story or simply listen. REGISTER FREE — JOIN THE NATIONAL NURSING CONVERSATION

We Have a Choice

We can continue watching nurses become discouraged, isolated, and afraid to speak up.

Or we can start building something different.

A community where nurses know their ethical responsibilities.

Where they know their resources.

Where they have trusted colleagues to call when things get difficult.

Where disagreement doesn’t automatically mean division.

And where nurses recognize that meaningful change begins with their willingness to participate.

I don’t believe one person or one organization has all the answers.

But I do believe that when nurses come together with a shared commitment to ethical care, professional accountability, and supporting one another, we can begin changing the culture of nursing.

The reformation in nursing starts with US.

So here’s my challenge:

Don’t just read this article and keep scrolling.

Register. Bring another nurse. Share this with a nursing student, a colleague, or someone who’s been struggling to find their place in this profession.

FIND YOUR TRIBE. USE YOUR VOICE. SILENCE IS NOT AN OPTION.

With integrity, grit, and faith,

Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN

Founder, NursesOutLoud & Righteous RN

If this message resonates with you, please restack it and share it with your nursing community. We want nurses from every corner of the country to have a voice in these conversations.

I’ve been putting this work out for free for years — the podcast, the writing, all of it — because nurses and the public deserve to know what I know. I’d give you so much more if I could spend less time at the bedside. Please consider becoming a monthly donor.

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube , Rumble , Apple Podcasts , and Spotify .

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Stay connected:

If this article spoke to you, share it with a nurse who needs the reminder that integrity still matters, conscience still matters, and they are not alone.

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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