There is a moment in whistleblowing when you still believe that telling the right person will fix the problem. You raise your concern. You explain what you witnessed. You assume someone with authority will want to investigate.

Then you discover that getting people to listen can become a battle of its own.

Listening to Kimberly Overton, BSN, interview Dr. Pierre Kory for our special NursesOutLoud episode, Inside the COVID ICU, brought me right back to that realization.

Different hospitals. Different responsibilities. But a familiar question: What happens when the people caring for patients believe something needs to change—and speaking up comes at a personal cost?

I recognize that moment

During their conversation, Dr. Kory describes approaching his Senate testimony with the hope that sharing his clinical observations and research would lead people to investigate further. He then describes his frustration with the institutional and media response.

Kimberly shares her experience questioning treatment decisions as an ICU nurse and eventually leaving bedside practice.

I recognize the hope behind those conversations. I recognize the frustration, too.

As a former federal nurse with HHS and the Indian Health Service, I spoke publicly about concerns involving patient care. What followed included investigations, complaints, and litigation.

Those words sound clinical on paper. Living through them is something else.

The consequences follow you home. They affect your livelihood, your family, your time, and your ability to imagine a future beyond the next deadline.

My faith in Jesus Christ has carried me through that uncertainty. Choosing faith over fear does not mean the fear disappears. It means trusting Him enough to take the next step, even when you cannot see how everything will turn out.

A nurse’s questions belong in the conversation

One of the strongest threads in this interview is the tension between institutional authority and professional judgment.

Nurses spend hours at the bedside. We notice changes. We hear the questions patients are afraid to ask during rounds. We talk with families trying to understand what is happening to someone they love.

Those observations matter.

A nurse asking why a treatment is being given, whether a patient understands the options, or why a family member cannot be present deserves a substantive response.

That does not mean every concern proves wrongdoing. A clinician’s experience alone cannot establish whether a medication works. Clinical claims need careful evidence, and disagreements deserve honest examination.

Dismissing the person raising the question does nothing to answer it.

I want a healthcare culture where nurses can raise concerns, document what they observe, and participate in meaningful review without being treated as a problem to manage.

Our ethical responsibilities require us to think, ask questions, advocate, and remain accountable for our own practice. Following a policy does not relieve us of those responsibilities.

What happens to the stories that never get told?

For every nurse willing to speak publicly, how many are carrying experiences they have never shared?

Some are afraid of losing their jobs. Some have watched what happened to colleagues who spoke up. Others simply do not know where to begin.

They may have something valuable to teach about informed consent, family advocacy, staffing, ethical conflict, or the gap between a written policy and what happens in a patient’s room.

We lose something when those nurses believe their only option is silence.

That is part of why NursesOutLoud matters to me. Kimberly’s conversation with Dr. Kory gives listeners an opportunity to hear their perspectives directly, including the experiences that shaped their decisions.

It also allows us to keep asking difficult questions about patient care, professional autonomy, and accountability.

You can read Kimberly’s accompanying article here. I encourage you to listen to the full special episode, Inside the COVID ICU, as well.

I want to make room for more nurses who share our foundation

This episode has me thinking about another step.

What if we offered more nurses a platform to podcast through NursesOutLoud?

As I explore that idea, there are two things I am looking for.

First, nurses who follow Jesus Christ and are seeking to live a life that reflects Him.

I am not asking for perfection. I certainly cannot offer that myself.

I am talking about a sincere relationship with Jesus that shapes how we treat people, how we handle responsibility, and what we do when telling the truth costs us something. A willingness to seek Him, acknowledge when we are wrong, and keep growing.

Faith should be evident in how we live, including how we respond to people who disagree with us and how we care for those who do not share our beliefs.

Second, nurses who understand our professional ethics and are committed to practicing them.

Nurses who understand patient advocacy, informed consent, accountability, and the responsibility to exercise independent nursing judgment.

Nurses who respect the dignity of every patient. Who recognize that patients have the right to make informed decisions, even when those decisions differ from our own. Who are willing to examine their own actions and speak up when patient care is compromised.

My faith and my nursing ethics are central to why I do this work. I want to build alongside nurses who share that foundation.

You do not have to know how to podcast yet

You do not need a famous name, thousands of followers, or broadcasting experience.

You might have years of bedside wisdom. You might have a particular area of expertise. You might have learned something difficult that could help another nurse advocate more effectively.

We can learn the microphone part.

What matters to me is the heart, integrity, and professional commitment of the person behind it.

I want thoughtful conversations grounded in truth: protecting patient privacy, distinguishing firsthand experience from interpretation, examining evidence carefully, and being willing to correct ourselves when necessary.

A platform is a responsibility. The way we use it should reflect the faith and ethics we say guide us.

If you are a nurse who follows Jesus Christ, seeks to live out your faith, and takes your ethical responsibilities seriously, I would love to hear from you.

Send me a message here on Substack. Tell me about your nursing background, your faith, and the conversations you feel called to bring forward—whether as a guest or a potential podcast host.

This is an invitation to help shape what comes next.

I know what it costs to speak. I also know how much it matters when someone finally makes room to listen.

Silence is not an option. Let’s make room for nurses whose faith and ethics guide both their care and their voice.

Subscribe to NursesOutLoud for more conversations about nursing, advocacy, and ethical care. Nurses interested in exploring these responsibilities further can find my education offerings at RighteousRN.com.

—Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN

Federal Nurse Whistleblower | Founder, NursesOutLoud & Righteous RN

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube , Rumble , Apple Podcasts , and Spotify .

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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