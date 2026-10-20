NursesOutLoud

NursesOutLoud

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedomist's avatar
Freedomist
Oct 26

We're lucky I guess. You and I agree,

religion is a human construct. Jesus Christ is the purest divinity of God having no need for man's rituals or tradition within cultures.

If I wrote a book strictly on the teachings of Christ... It would surely be labeled Blasphemous!

Reply
Share
Freedomist's avatar
Freedomist
Oct 26

Keep up the good fight.

Alll your life you've been waiting for your chance, where you fit into the page. You're the master of your own destiny, so give and take the best of what is there. If you embrace the words of our Lord with his grace you will achieve all things nessesary.Rember: the world & Earth are separate entities not to be confused. Be not of the world, and all things will be in harmony. Location is relevant to success. Something rarely discussed.

You are loved, dear. Carry on and act accordingly...I know you will 😉

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nurses Out Loud · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture