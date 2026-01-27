Vaccines Are Products—Not a Belief System. Informed consent requires looking under the hood—especially when the market won’t correct itself - Aaron Siri

I recorded this conversation with attorney Aaron Siri because I keep hearing the same thing at bedside and in my inbox:

“Jodi… I don’t want to be anti-anything. I just want to be ethical.”

Exactly.

After 2020, many of us stopped accepting “because we said so” and started reading for ourselves. And once you research, you can’t unsee it. This isn’t about slogans. It’s about ethics literacy—because bedside change doesn’t come from outrage. It comes when nurses know the Code, know how to research, and know how to document.

So I did something intentional: I reached out (through a friend) to pro-vaccine, left-leaning nurses and asked them for their toughest questions—so we wouldn’t live in an echo chamber.

And one moment early in the interview captures the entire point.

A nurse’s question comes in about the “72 shots” debate. Aaron’s response is blunt:

“It’s just math… pull up the CDC schedule.”

That’s the pressure test.

Not “trust me.”

Not “pick a side.”

Not “you’re dumb if you disagree.”

Just: verify it.

Then we go deeper into the part nurses rarely talk about in public:

Informed consent requires looking under the hood—especially when the market won’t correct itself.

Aaron explains why most products eventually self-correct when serious harm shows up—because manufacturers can be held accountable. But with vaccines, he argues, there’s an exception: the system is structured differently, so the burden shifts back to the clinician to do what nurses do best—assess, question, document, advocate.

In this conversation, we cover:

The “72 shots” debate and why credibility requires precision

What nurses assume about placebo-controlled trials vs what’s in primary sources

Post-market safety evidence (and why the gaps matter for ethical consent)

Liability protections and why accountability impacts safety over time

What it looks like to protect patients—especially when they refuse

Here’s my takeaway for you nurses:

You don’t have to become anti-anything to become ethically competent.

You do have to become disciplined.

If you’re pro-vaccine, I’m not asking you to switch tribes. I’m asking you to verify what you assume.

If you’re skeptical, I’m asking you to research—because credibility matters.

🎧 Listen/watch the full episode now: Youtube + Rumble + 🩺 or go to Spotify or Apple:

Want the Nurse Vaccine Resource Pack?

I built a nurse resource pack to go with this episode—because the goal isn’t to win arguments. The goal is to protect patients and protect your license.

✅ Primary-source checklist (what to pull up, where to look, what to document)

✅ My bedside informed-consent script (how I present information without coercion)

✅ “Refusal” documentation prompts (charting language that’s clean and professional)

✅ Links to the main resources mentioned in the episode

That resource pack is posted for paid subscribers.

If you believe nurses need ethics literacy more than ever, upgrading is the fastest way to support this work—and it unlocks the tools you can use on your very next shift.

➡️ Upgrade to paid and grab the Nurse Resource Pack.

(As always: educational content only. Not medical or legal advice.)

Referenced in this episode:

Informed Consent Toolkit for Nurses (Use This on Your Next Shift)

Paid subscribers—this is your Nurse Resource Pack to go with the Aaron Siri episode.

This is not about becoming “anti.”

This is about becoming ethically competent—and operational at bedside.

If the market won’t correct itself, then nurses have to do what nurses do: verify, assess, document, and advocate.

Below are the tools I promised you.

1) Primary-Source Checklist (Quick & Clean)

When you’re checking claims—use this order:

A) Start with the official schedule

CDC recommended schedule (current + archived versions)

B) Verify what the clinical trials actually used

Go to the FDA - search for the product - Read Package insert → Section 6.1 (trial summary + what the control was)

C) Track post-market signals

Know what VAERS is, what it is not, and what belongs in a report

Ask the patient the question you’re not taught to ask: “Were you recently vaccinated? If so, when?”

D) Separate belief from evidence

“Vaccines are products.” Treat them like any product that requires risk/benefit and consent.

Here is the link for the MMR package insert for an example.

2) My Informed-Consent Script (Bedside-Friendly)

Use this tone: calm, non-political, non-shaming.

“Before we do anything today, I want you to feel fully informed.

This is optional. You have the right to say yes, no, or ‘not today.’

Here is the Vaccine Information Sheet. I’m going to give you a few minutes to read it privately.

When you’re ready, I’ll come back and answer questions.

If you want to decline, I’ll document that you were offered, informed, and you chose not to proceed.”

If they ask, “Do I HAVE to?”

“No. You do not have to do anything. My job is to make sure you understand your options and all your questions are answered and feel no pressure.”

If they ask, “What would you do?”

“I usually review the package insert and patient info. I can bring you a copy. It’s completely okay to have questions—would you like to talk with the clinician now, or take it home and decide later?”

3) Refusal Documentation Prompts (Protect the Patient + Protect Your License)

Chart it like this—neutral, factual:

Education provided: VIS given, questions invited, time allowed

Patient response: verbalized understanding; decision stated

No coercion: patient declined without distress; no emergent concerns noted

Follow-up: advised can revisit decision later; notified provider per policy (if applicable)

Example phrasing:

“VIS provided and reviewed. Patient/parent given time for questions. Verbalized understanding of risks/benefits as discussed. Declines vaccination at this time. Provider notified per protocol.”

4) Episode Resource Links (Start Here)

These are the places I point nurses who want to verify primary sources:

5) Your Next Step

If you’re overwhelmed, do this: Use the informed-consent script one time this week.

That’s it. We’re building ethical muscle.

Thank you for supporting this work. Paid subscriptions fund the nurse-only toolkits, the deep dives, and the episodes that won’t get made if nurses don’t back nurses.

Subscribe and share this with nurses, families, and anyone who believes in accountability and truth. Because silence is no longer an option. Share

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