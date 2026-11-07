During my recent NursesOutLoud interview, Maryland ER physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein described calling patients to cancel their scheduled COVID monoclonal antibody infusions during the December 2021 disruption in treatment access. He says roughly 250 scheduled treatments were affected.

Think about being on the receiving end of that call.

You are sick. You have an appointment for treatment. You are counting on that appointment. Then you learn it has been canceled.

What do you do next? Who helps you find another option? Who checks on what happens to you afterward?

As an ER nurse and federal whistleblower, those questions stayed with me throughout this conversation.

If your monoclonal antibody infusion was canceled—or you requested monoclonal antibodies during a hospitalization and were told they could not be given—John D. White and his committee want to hear your account. You will find their contact information below, along with ways to support Dr. Ron and request congressional scrutiny.

The doctor behind the infusion clinics

Dr. Ron Elfenbein was organizing clinics, hiring staff, and taking treatment into community settings.

The Johns Hopkins-trained emergency physician says his clinics administered monoclonal antibodies to more than 5,000 people during the pandemic. His work included an infusion site at City of Praise Church in Landover, Maryland.

These were places where nurses started IVs, monitored patients, and answered frightened families’ questions. Elfenbein described seeing patients improve and wanting to bring that care to more people.

When the federal community program ended, he says he decided to keep providing care despite the financial cost. Later, during the December disruption, he found himself calling patients whose infusions would no longer go forward.

Listening to him, I thought about the nurses who had to answer the next question: “What am I supposed to do now?”

Why John White is asking questions

John D. White volunteered at the Landover infusion site. He now chairs the Mark Lane Truth in Government Committee and says his team has spent more than a year examining federal contracts and decisions that affect access to monoclonal antibodies.

White says he submitted allegations to the Department of Justice and requested scrutiny from federal officials and Congress.

His central allegation is that pharmaceutical interests may have influenced decisions affecting antibody programs as antiviral pills entered the market.

That allegation is serious and remains unproven. The materials reviewed for this article do not establish collusion or confirm that a government agency has substantiated his claims.

But White is asking for an investigation—and he wants patients and families to help document what happened.

What changed—and why the details matter

The federal record needs to be described accurately.

In its December 23, 2021 announcement, FDA said officials would pause further allocations of REGEN-COV and certain Lilly antibody products because laboratory data suggested they were unlikely to retain activity against Omicron. The announcement also said shipments of another antibody, sotrovimab, had resumed because it appeared to retain activity against that variant.

This was not a simultaneous cancellation of every monoclonal antibody treatment.

That distinction still leaves practical questions about the patients whose appointments disappeared. Was an appropriate alternative available nearby? Could they receive it in time? What instructions reached the clinic, and what explanation reached the family?

A December 22 FDA memorandum also deserves attention. It removed a resistant-variant prevalence restriction on Lilly’s antibody combination, citing uncertainty about local Omicron prevalence, continuing Delta circulation, and limited supplies of other treatments. It also acknowledged laboratory evidence suggesting poor activity against Omicron.

Understanding how these decisions translated into canceled appointments requires examining federal, state, and clinic communications together.

Questions about the community program existed at the time. In a November 18, 2021 letter to HHS, Republican members of the Senate HELP Committee questioned the award and performance of the approximately $142.7 million KPMG agreement intended to improve treatment access.

That letter documents congressional concerns. It does not establish White’s allegations. It does show that oversight questions were being raised while patients still needed care.

What about people already in the hospital?

Some families requested monoclonal antibodies after their loved ones had been hospitalized.

That is another group White wants to hear from.

The authorization details matter here, too. FDA’s REGEN-COV guidance distinguished patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 from those hospitalized for another reason who also had mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Admission to a hospital, by itself, was not a blanket prohibition covering every patient.

A request being declined does not, on its own, establish wrongdoing or prove that treatment would have changed the outcome. The specific product, date, reason for hospitalization, illness severity, and authorization in effect all matter.

Families can still ask for a clear explanation of what was considered, what was ruled out, and why.

Was the family heard? Were the available options explained? Does the medical record reflect the request and the response?

Those are reasonable questions.

Dr. Ron needs our support, too

Elfenbein also described the personal cost of his ongoing federal healthcare-fraud case.

He maintains his innocence and believes the prosecution was retaliation for speaking publicly. Retaliation has not been established by the court decision reviewed for this article.

His case concerns billing for COVID-testing visits. After a jury conviction, the district court entered an acquittal and conditionally granted a new trial. In July 2025, the Fourth Circuit reversed the acquittal while preserving the new-trial order.

Elfenbein says his second trial is scheduled for January 2027. He told me he could not work for two and a half years and that defending himself nearly bankrupted his family. He and his wife, a pediatric oncologist, have four children.

When I asked what keeps him going, he spoke about those children and the kind of world he wants them to grow up in.

Former Maryland Governor Robert Ehrlich has also spoken up for him. In the November 2, 2026 letter supplied for this interview, addressed to President Trump, Ehrlich described his longtime friendship with Elfenbein, praised his character and community service, and requested dismissal or a preemptive pardon. The letter is a request; it does not establish that the president has acted.

When I asked Dr. Ron what he needed from us, his answer was practical: visit his website, help with legal expenses if you can, and get his story in front of more people.

Visit dropthecase.com to learn about his case and find the legal-defense fundraiser he referenced.

If you cannot contribute financially, sharing this interview is another way to help.

Ask Senator Ron Johnson to investigate

John White made a specific request during our conversation: contact Senator Ron Johnson directly and encourage an investigation into decisions affecting COVID monoclonal antibody access.

White said his committee is gathering family accounts for a petition directed to Senator Johnson and Representative Anna Paulina Luna.

You can request an examination of the federal program, relevant contracts, treatment-access decisions, and what happened to patients whose care was interrupted.

Here is a simple message you can use:

Please investigate the decisions affecting COVID monoclonal antibody access, including the concerns raised by Dr. Ron Elfenbein and John D. White. Patients and families deserve a review of the records, an explanation of canceled infusions and hospital treatment restrictions, and answers about whether appropriate alternatives were accessible.

Senator Ron Johnson’s Washington office: (202) 224-5323

Contact Senator Johnson online

His official website lists that Washington office number and provides options for contacting his office. www.ronjohnson.senate.gov

Patients and families: please come forward

John White and The Mark Lane Truth in Government Committee want to hear from patients and families who:

Had a COVID monoclonal antibody infusion scheduled and then canceled.

Requested monoclonal antibodies during a hospitalization and were told they could not be given.

Lost a loved one after either of those experiences and want to share what happened.

White also invited accounts from families whose loved ones died without being offered monoclonal antibodies or knowing about them. Ask the committee whether your experience fits its information-gathering effort.

Email: marklanecommittee@gmail.com

Start with a brief introduction, the approximate date and location, and what you were told. Explain whether an infusion was canceled or treatment was requested during hospitalization.

You do not need to prove what would have happened with treatment to make an initial inquiry. Describe what you remember and distinguish it from what you learned later.

Ask the committee how to submit records securely before emailing sensitive medical information. Please do not post medical records or identifying patient details in the comments.

An account does not, by itself, establish medical causation, wrongdoing, or eligibility for a legal claim. It can help identify the records and decisions that need examination.

Why I am still talking about this

I know what it feels like to raise concerns about patient care and face consequences for speaking.

That experience is part of why I wanted to have this conversation. It does not mean every allegation is automatically true. It means I understand why people need somewhere to bring their questions and what they witnessed.

My faith calls me to speak truthfully. My nursing ethics require me to keep the patient at the center.

People can say COVID is over. Families who still do not understand what happened to their loved ones are living with those questions today.

Watch or listen to my full NursesOutLoud conversation with Dr. Ron Elfenbein and John D. White. Support Dr. Ron if you can. Contact Senator Johnson’s office. And help affected patients and families find this invitation.

Someone reading this may have been waiting years for an opportunity to tell their story.

Silence is not an option.

Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN

NursesOutLoud | Integrity • Grit • Faith

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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