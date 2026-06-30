On June 30, 2026, the Secretary of Health and Human Services signed determinations terminating the COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization declarations — for drugs, for biological products, and for medical devices. You can read the announcement yourself, straight from the source: HHS press release, June 30, 2026.

I want to slow down and teach on this, because the headline is moving fast and the meaning is getting lost. And the meaning is everything here.

If you don’t understand what an EUA is, you can’t understand why this moment matters. So let’s go back to basics — the way I wish someone had walked all of us through in 2020 (6 years ago).

The most important word is “emergency”

EUA stands for Emergency Use Authorization. And the key word in that whole phrase is emergency.

An EUA is not full FDA approval. It never was. It’s a lowered standard, built for a specific situation: a declared emergency, no approved alternative available, and a clock that’s running.

Here is the difference, and I want you to hold onto it, because it’s the whole point.

Normally, before a drug or a device reaches your patient, it has to clear a high bar. It has to be demonstrated safe and effective. That’s the gold standard — the language we all trust, the language printed on the materials, the language we repeat to patients.

Under an EUA, the standard is different. The FDA only has to determine that the product “may be effective” and that the known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks, based on the evidence available at the time.

“May be effective.” Based on what was known then.

That is not a small linguistic distinction. That is the difference between proven and possible. And for years, those two ideas got collapsed into one phrase — “safe and effective” — and used interchangeably, when the underlying legal authority said something much more conditional.

Why this mattered at the bedside

Here’s where it stops being abstract and becomes our story.

For years, that little three-letter acronym was doing enormous work in the background. The emergency declaration was the legal foundation underneath the mandates. It was the scaffolding that held up the messaging. As long as that declaration stood, the emergency framing stood with it — and the conversation stayed closed.

A lot of us were told that questioning anything under that emergency umbrella made us the problem. The science was settled. The standard was met. Stop asking.

And some of us paid a real price for asking anyway.

But here’s what was true the whole time: there is a meaningful difference between a product that is authorized and a product that is approved. Knowing that difference isn’t being “anti” anything. It’s literacy. It’s the foundation of informed consent. It’s our job.

This is an informed consent issue

Let’s name the part that matters most for those of us at the bedside.

Before a patient received a product under an Emergency Use Authorization, they had a right to know that’s what it was. The EUA statute itself requires that recipients be informed of the significant known and potential benefits and risks, the extent to which those are unknown, and the fact that they have the option to accept or refuse. That’s not an opinion. That’s the law that the authorization was built on.

A sample line — the kind of thing that should have been said plainly, every time:

“The product I’m about to give you is available under an Emergency Use Authorization. That means it has not gone through full FDA approval — it’s been authorized for emergency use based on the evidence available right now. You have the right to ask questions, and you have the right to accept or decline.”

That’s it. That’s honest. That respects the person in the bed.

And here’s the language piece I won’t gloss over: under an EUA, the operative standard was “may be effective” — not the full “safe and effective” approval standard. Those are two different legal bars. Saying “safe and effective” about a product that was authorized, not approved, blurred a distinction that patients had every right to understand clearly. We can describe what was authorized. We can describe what the standard was. What we couldn’t honestly do was treat “emergency authorized” and “fully approved” as the same sentence — because they never were.

What was actually signed — and what it doesn’t mean

I’m a nurse, so I’m going to be precise, because precision is how we earn trust.

This action terminates the EUA declarations — the legal framework that authorized the emergency standard for COVID-19 drugs, biologics, and devices. The official rationale is that the circumstances that justified these emergency authorities no longer exist: approved and licensed products are now available through normal pathways, and reliance on EUA products has declined.

A few things this does not mean:

It’s not immediate. There are transition periods built in — 12 months for drugs and biological products, 180 days for medical devices. That’s deliberate, so manufacturers and health systems can move products onto the standard approval pathway or off the shelf in an orderly way.

It’s not the same as the August 2025 vaccine action. Back then, the EUAs for the COVID vaccines specifically were rescinded and replaced with limited marketing authorizations. This new action is broader — it winds down the entire emergency declaration structure for COVID products.

It’s not a verdict on any individual product. It’s a statement about the emergency itself. The legal basis for the lowered standard is being retired.

Why I’m talking to you about this tonight

Because this signature is an acknowledgment — written into the federal record — that emergency powers are supposed to be temporary and targeted. That they expire. That they were never meant to be permanent.

And every nurse who ever felt a little crazy for noticing the gap between “authorized” and “approved” — you weren’t crazy. You were doing exactly what your license asks of you. You were right to know the difference.

So learn this acronym. Teach it to the nurse next to you. Because the next time someone tells you something is “emergency authorized,” you’ll know exactly what that means — and exactly what it doesn’t.

That’s the whole reason I do this. Ethics isn’t a poster on the breakroom wall. It’s what you know, and what you’re willing to say, when the pressure is on.

Read the official announcement: HHS — Secretary Kennedy Signs COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization Declaration Terminations

Sources

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , press release: “HHS Secretary Kennedy Signs COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization Declaration Terminations,” June 30, 2026 — the primary source for the terminations and the 12-month / 180-day transition periods. hhs.gov

For background on the August 2025 vaccine action (the FDA rescinding the COVID vaccine EUAs and issuing limited marketing authorizations), see contemporaneous reporting from STAT, CNBC, Axios, and The Hill.

The transition timelines and official rationale are drawn directly from the HHS release. The comparison to the 2025 vaccine action and the framing of what this does and doesn’t mean reflect my own analysis as a nurse and ethics educator.

Reply to this in the comments — I read every one.

— Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN

Reply to this in the comments — I read every one.

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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