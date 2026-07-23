Tonight from 6:00–7:30 PM CST, the founder of Functional Nurse Academy is going live for a Q&A to answer questions about what nursing can look like beyond the traditional bedside path.

I’m sharing this because I graduated from her first cohort in 2022, and I know firsthand this is more than just a program pitch. For nurses who feel burned out, boxed in, or unsure what comes next, it offers a different way to think about your skills, your calling, and your future.

If bedside nursing has you questioning whether you can keep going — or whether there might be another path altogether — this is worth listening to before making your next move.

Learn more here: https://www.functionalnurseacademy.com/link/1hL1C0/Jodi