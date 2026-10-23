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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
Oct 23

Jodi - your post brought me to tears. Your abiding faith is beautiful to witness. God bless you for your moral courage despite the moral injury you endured.

“Not the absence of fear. Obedience in spite of it.”

No truer words.

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David Harding's avatar
David Harding
Oct 23

You are a true inspiration. Thank you for your perserverance. God bless you.

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