I don’t read most of the emails that land in my inbox. You probably don’t either. You sign up for a newsletter, and it turns into inbox clutter.

But recently I opened a couple of James O’Keefe’s updates, and actually read them start to finish, and realized how similar our stories were.

When you read someone’s letters — not their headlines or viral clips, but the words they write when they’re asking for help — you meet the person underneath. And in James’s words, I saw my own story looking back at me.

“If your price is not your life, then you are for sale.”

In one email, James asks: What are we actually afraid of? Not the polished answer. The real one. Losing the job. The house. The reputation you spent decades building.

Then he explains exactly how it works:

The moment you are afraid of losing any of it, you can be controlled, and my opponents understand that principle better than anybody. They do not have to beat the reporting. They only have to identify the one thing I cannot afford to lose and then apply pressure to it until I decide the reporting is not worth continuing.

And then the line that stopped me cold:

If your price is not your life, then you are for sale.

He’s right. And he has earned the right to say it.

In another email, he describes a 2020 deposition — one of more than he can count — sitting across from attorneys whose whole assignment was to intimidate him into quitting. He told them exactly what he thought:

You brought me here against my will. You’re the one suing us. You’re the ones admitting that you’re using this as a device to stop us.

Then he made a promise: “So help me God, I will not stop fighting.”

The lawyer’s response? “Well, we think you’re a national disgrace, Mr. O’Keefe.”

That’s what it sounds like when they can’t find your price.

And in a third, listing the brave people who have walked through his door, he names a nurse inside a federal hospital who decided she could no longer stay silent.

I know that nurse.

Five years ago

In September 2021, I handed James my recordings from the Phoenix Indian Medical Center and asked him to release them to the world. I had no idea what would come of it.

At the time, the story we were being sold on MSM was that everyone was on board — the shots, the distancing, the protocols. But people weren’t agreeing. They were complying. And the world mistook compliance for consent.

When the video dropped on September 20, 2021, it broke the internet. People prayed, commented, shared, and gave. Many were kicked off platforms just for sharing it. Mark Zuckerberg later admitted that the Biden administration pressured Meta to suppress COVID content. I believe that without those restrictions, that video would have reached a hundred million people. It resonated so deeply because people knew, in their spirit, that what we were doing was illogical and often downright idiotic at times. Remember the arrows and the circles in the stores? SMH.

People were waiting for someone on the inside to tell the truth, and I acted as a witness to what I believe God had been laying on their hearts all along.

I didn’t set out to change the world. I just knew, deep in my bones, that it was the right thing to do — and I walked in with a come-what-may attitude. That’s the kind of courage this world needs. Not the absence of fear. Obedience in spite of it.

Most people don’t believe one person’s actions can change anything. That has never been true.

What it actually costs

Here’s what five years later looks like.

I still live in my same small apartment with my teenage son. I’m still doing the advocacy work and my NursesOutLoud Podcast when I have time between my twelve-hour ER shifts a few days a week. I’m 51, with a master’s degree, and I will never go back to the large hospital system I once believed in while I am personally funding two lawsuits.

Yesterday, my truck wouldn’t start. Black Betty, my F-150. That one dead truck set off a whole shuffle: my sister lent me her car, which is more reliable for my 90-minute commute to work (that’s the price you pay when your integrity isn’t for sale), and she drove my son’s car to work because it was closer. I’d worked the night before and been up for almost 30 hours, but an Uber to get my 16-year-old to trade school and back would have cost too much. So I drove him, reclined the seat, and slept in the car for two hours while he was in class. Then the shop called: the starter needed replacing. $1,100.

Shortly after, James called to invite me as his guest to the second annual Citizen Journalism Foundation Awards Gala at Mar-a-Lago, an evening honoring the journalists and whistleblowers who risk everything for truth. He gifted me two VIP tickets (worth $10k), and I was honored, but I couldn’t afford to get there. I had to ask him if he could spot me the flight and hotel, and I’d pay him back when my tax return came in.

As I typed that message, tears welled up in my eyes. Five years later, and I still need financial help. But James and I have come to know each other so well over these years that I would rather swallow my pride than miss the chance to stand in that room and celebrate him and everything he’s accomplished despite the relentless attacks he’s gone through in the five years I have known him.

You could look at that day and see a woman who’s been beaten down. I woke up this morning wanting you to look at it another way.

When my son climbed into the car after school, I asked if he and his buddy could put the starter in themselves for $300 refurbished. He got on YouTube, watched a 3 min video, and said enthusiastically, “Sure! I can do it!” I thought in that moment how much that single act will increase his confidence, that his mama trusts him with Black Betty. You can’t buy that kind of self-esteem.

(Picture of my son after completing the job)

Then I found out the flight and hotel would run $2,000. I told him never mind. I knew I could do it cheaper, and God made a way. I found a flight for $400 and my friend who is coming with me is using her points, so our hotel night is free.

And then the trip turned into something I never could have planned.

Sisters who stood up

On September 28, we sat at Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable in Washington on COVID hospital protocols. Because of you — your gifts and your prayers — we were able to hire a videographer with hopes of creating a documentary, and we’ve been releasing that footage ever since. People are paying attention.

Here’s a clip…

When it was over, Nurse Donna, one of the nurses who testified, extended a future invitation (date TBD) to her home for all of us for a retreat: believers who refused to stop talking about what happened behind closed hospital doors. We’ve been at this for six years, and most of us had never met in person until that week. We all knew we needed to get together again.

In my spirit, I felt it would be November. I don’t know why. I knew I didn’t have the money to travel again so soon, but I couldn’t shake the sense that it would be sooner rather than later. Then James invited me to the gala. Donna’s home is just two hours from Mar-a-Lago. One trip: the gala and the retreat, back to back.

That’s how God takes care of us. Now I’m going — to regroup with my sisters in Christ and to push forward the documentary about what really happened behind those doors. Because it’s not if the next big thing happens. It’s when. And what will you do about it?

(Picture of a few of us nurses in D.C.)

Nine years

On the very day James and I were recording an episode of “My Price is My Life” together — he got the news.

On August 21, 2026, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the entire $130,000 judgment that had hung over him since a 2016 undercover story. The court found that damages can’t stand when protected speech is the main cause of the harm being claimed, and that most of the footage had been lawfully obtained.

Nine years. And here’s the part most people never heard: the organization he founded wouldn’t fund the appeal. He paid the lawyers himself — after he’d already lost the company he built.

That victory should have been celebrated with the people who stood beside him nine years ago. Instead, they did him wrong and took the company he created. In that room, there were two of us who could truly understand what that win meant — what it costs to endure years of vile, relentless attacks online and by text, day and night. I’ve seen those messages. I’ve received my own.

It hasn’t stopped. Just this week, someone on X called James a sellout, a propaganda shill, and a foreign agent — for promoting this very gala.

James answered with a list: fired from the organization he founded. Arrested by the FBI at 25. Raided by the FBI at 37. A defendant in three civil jury trials. Deposed 12 times. Sued 50 times. Winning at the appellate level in front of judges who don’t like him. Three hundred retractions printed about him. Then he asked one simple question: what have you been through compared to that?

That list is the answer to every “sellout” comment ever written. Sellouts don’t get raided. Sellouts don’t pay their own legal fees. You can’t buy someone who has already paid that kind of price.

I have a shorter list, but I know the feeling. Eighteen complaints to the nursing board, every one cleared. A lawsuit asking for more than half a million dollars. Five years of strangers telling me who I am. I’m not for sale either.

Five years after we first met, we’re both still standing.

My case

Like James, I’ve spent years in court. In 2022, the pharmacist at the hospital (in my whistleblower video) sued me over the recording and my public statements, bringing claims for defamation, false light, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is asking the court to make me turn over money raised since then — including crowdfunded support for my defense and proceeds from my book — more than half a million dollars.

On September 15, 2026, the court decided a question that will shape the trial: was I talking about a private workplace dispute, or about a matter of public concern? The court looked at what I said as a whole, and concluded:

(My Jury Trial is scheduled February 22-March 5, 2027 it is open to the public and media)

Considered in its entirety, the challenged speech extended beyond a private workplace disagreement or the treatment of a single patient. Its broader subject was the implementation of public health policy and the allocation of decision-making authority within a government health care institution.

That matters. Under Arizona law, when speech addresses a matter of public concern, the person suing has to prove the speech was false — the speaker doesn’t have to prove she was right. My attorney, Ryan Heath, explains it far better than I can in his piece, What Counts as “The Speech”?

Why did I speak? It was never about one patient, one pharmacist, or one hospital. In my view, it was about our government and media interfering in the physician-patient relationship and in off-label prescribing. Emergency use authorization requires that there be no adequate, approved, and available alternative. It is my opinion — shared by many medical professionals — that pushing alternatives off the table helped clear the path for EUA products like remdesivir and the COVID injections.

The same fight

Two courts. Two cases. One principle: speech about how power is used belongs to the public.

James won because the court refused to let protected speech be punished through a damages claim. In my case, the court recognized that talking about how a government hospital carried out public health policy is a public matter.

And the strategy on the other side is the same. As James put it, they don’t need a verdict. They need your calendar, your bank account, and your attention. They need you sitting in a deposition instead of doing the work.

Then James wrote the line I haven’t been able to shake:

I am not asking you to be brave. I am asking you to make it less expensive for me to be. Whatever you are able to give today goes straight to the legal bills that would otherwise pull me off the street and park me in a conference room for another decade.

That is warrior courage. He isn’t asking anyone to carry what he carries. He’s only asking that he not carry it alone. I have so much respect for that kind of courage, and I am so proud to call him my friend.

If his story moves you, help make his courage a little less expensive: Give to the O’Keefe Defense Fund.

James, if you’re reading this: five years ago, a nurse with a recording needed somewhere to walk in the door, and you were standing there. Thank you for keeping that door open, no matter what it cost you.

Fill the room

My jury trial is set for February 22 – March 5, 2027, in Maricopa County Superior Court.

On November 12, at the Citizen Journalist Gala at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, I’ll be on the red carpet doing media interviews, and I’ll be telling everyone who will listen. I’m asking you to do three things: pray, follow the case, and share it. If you’re in Arizona, come.

Jesus and James

Life doesn’t look the way I thought it would. God had been calling me for a long time, and I kept living in the world — I honestly thought following His plan would be boring. It has been anything but.

One afternoon on James’s sailboat, he asked me something I’ve thought about ever since. People tell him they can’t go that far. Their kids need them. Their family depends on them. They can’t risk it all. So what makes me different?

I told him the truth. This world is not my home, and I know where my salvation lies.

I am blessed to be a mom to my kids, but they are only mine for a short time. They were God’s first. He knit them together in their mother’s womb (Psalm 139:13) and knew them before the foundation of the world (Ephesians 1:4). I would give my life for my children. But if Jesus calls me to expose evil — like He did in 2021, and has kept me doing it for six years running — I am going to listen to Him above all else.

That isn’t recklessness. It’s trust. The same God who called me is the One holding my kids.

James put the question into words: what is your price? Jesus answered it two thousand years ago: “Whoever loses his life for my sake will find it” (Matthew 16:25).

My price is my life. And it already belongs to Him.

Come what may.

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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