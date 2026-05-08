If you’re just joining us, here’s where we’ve been:

Thursday’s origin story — I share what I saw in December 2020. The patterns I didn’t document. And the resolve: here’s what I know now.

Monday’s scenario — A charge nurse. Three cardiac events. A choice at 3 AM.

Wednesday’s framework — Provision 3.4 and what it actually requires. Not certainty. Professional judgment.

Today, I’m going to show you what actually happened when someone tried exactly what Provision 3.4 demands.

And it’s going to change how you think about whether speaking up is even possible.

Meet Dr. Ana Szarfman

She’s a senior medical officer at the FDA. A data scientist. Someone who literally helped design the safety monitoring system that the FDA was using.

She’s not a conspiracy theorist. She’s not anti-anything. She’s a government employee doing her job.

In early 2021, she noticed something. The data mining system everyone was trusting—the one the FDA was calling the “gold standard”—was missing safety signals.

The problem? Something called “masking.” When one product gets reported so frequently that it floods the baseline, signals for that product get mathematically hidden. They disappear from view.

She had a better method. It had been available for years but never implemented. She and her collaborator ran the data through it.

They found 25 statistically significant safety signals the official system had missed.

The Timeline: What Happened When She Spoke Up

I’m going to walk you through this because you must see exactly how institutional pressure works. This isn’t theoretical. This is documented. This is real.

Read the full Senate report here for the complete timeline (pages 15-31)

March 1, 2021

Dr. Szarfman presents her findings to FDA leadership. She shows them the signals her method detected that the official system missed.

She tells them: “The current data mining method in use at the Agency is not state of the art. RGPS is the state of the art.”

Peter Marks, the Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (the FDA division overseeing vaccine safety), is in the room.

He says: “We will work through the issues you presented.”

Nothing happens.

March-May 2021

She keeps sharing her analyses. Each time, new safety signals. More cardiac events. More death signals. More neurologic findings.

Colleagues start pushing back—quietly at first. Some say they’re concerned about her findings “feeding into anti-vaccination rhetoric.”

Let me be clear what that means: They’re not saying she’s wrong. They’re saying her being right is a PR problem.

May 7, 2021

She receives an email from three senior FDA officials.

It says: “Please hold off on creating and sending data mining reports and analyses using COVID-19 vaccine adverse event data.”

Translation: Stop talking about what you’re finding.

When she responds that the work is important, one official says the concerns could “create erroneous conflicts that feed into anti-vaccination rhetoric.”

Again: Not that she’s wrong. That being right is dangerous to the message.

September 2021

Peter Marks (the director who said he’d “work through the issues”) tells his supervisor that Dr. Szarfman’s work “has become a major distraction.”

He uses those words. Major. Distraction.

Her findings aren’t called inaccurate. They’re called a distraction.

He says her concerns “could create erroneous conflicts that feed into anti-vaccination rhetoric.”

What he’s really saying: Her data is inconvenient.

September-October 2021

She’s told:

Not to use her FDA email to discuss her findings

Not to share her analyses externally

To “focus on her assigned work”

She’s being professionally isolated.

The message is clear: Be quiet, or face professional consequences.

She Doesn’t Stop

She publishes a peer-reviewed paper with her collaborator in June 2022. It’s published in the journal Drug Safety. It discusses the masking problem and her superior method.

In July 2022, she sends the paper to the new FDA Commissioner, Robert Califf.

His response: “Thanks. These are good.”

And nothing changes.

August 2022: Other FDA officials discuss how to “respond” to her paper. It’s unclear if they ever do.

She Keeps Trying Anyway

More emails. More attempts to get someone to listen. More silence. More isolation.

The pressure compounds. She’s told her work is a distraction. Her data is being called a PR problem. Her colleagues are keeping their distance.

This is institutional isolation. This is what happens when you speak up and the system wants you to stay quiet.

September 2024 (Three Years Later)

Three years after she first raised the concern, other FDA officials finally run her method on other vaccines.

What do they find?

She was right.

Her method (RGPS) detects signals better than the official method (MGPS). The signals are “significantly higher.” Her approach works.

It took three years for her to be proven right. By then, who knows what was missed?

What This Means

Let me be direct:

She was an expert. Not a bedside nurse. An FDA data scientist.

She had the data. Raw, analyzed, peer-reviewed.

She had the method. A superior, validated approach.

She had institutional position. She worked for the FDA. She wasn’t an outsider.

She spoke up clearly. Multiple times. Specific findings. Professional manner.

She was still shut down.

Not because she was wrong. Because she was inconvenient.

And You?

You’re a charge nurse. You’re not an FDA expert. You don’t have statistical validation. You don’t have peer-reviewed publications.

You have bedside observations.

So if Dr. Szarfman—with all her credentials, all her data, all her institutional position—was isolated and dismissed, what chance do you have?

Here’s my honest answer:

You might not win.

Speaking up doesn’t guarantee you’ll be heard. It doesn’t guarantee the system will change. It doesn’t guarantee you won’t face professional consequences.

But here’s what’s guaranteed if you don’t speak:

You’ll know the pattern. You’ll know nobody else is raising it. You’ll carry that knowing. And when a patient is harmed, you’ll wonder if you could have prevented it.

We talked on Wednesday about what Provision 3.4 requires. We said: It requires you to report concerning practice when you observe it.

But here’s what I want you to understand now:

Provision 3.4 is not a guarantee of outcomes.

It’s not a guarantee you’ll be heard. It’s not a guarantee the system will change. It’s not a guarantee you won’t face pushback.

It’s a requirement about YOUR integrity, regardless of outcomes.

It says: You will report concerning practice. Not because you’re certain you’ll win. But because staying silent violates your oath.

That’s the real ask.

And She Still Did It

She retired from the FDA in 2025. She was eventually proven right, but only after stepping away.

She sacrificed her position at the agency for the integrity of speaking truth.

That’s not a small thing to ask. And I’m not presenting it lightly.

But it’s the reality of Provision 3.4.

Sometimes you speak and win. Sometimes you speak and lose and have to start over somewhere else. Sometimes you speak and nothing visible changes, but you’ve put the truth on the record.

All of those are acceptable under Provision 3.4. Silence is not.

So Back to Your 3 AM Moment

You’re a charge nurse. You’re tired. The politics are swirling. Nobody else sees the pattern.

And now you know: Even experts get shut down. Even good data gets dismissed. Even speaking clearly doesn’t guarantee you’ll be heard.

So why would you do it?

Because Provision 3.4 isn’t about whether you’ll win. It’s about whether you’ll keep your integrity.

Because patients deserve someone at the bedside who hasn’t been silenced.

Because the Code—the thing you swore to uphold—requires it.

Here’s What I Know Now

The Bible should guide the believer like the Code of Ethics guides the nurse—both are living, breathing documents.

They’re not abstractions. They’re calls to action.

At 3 AM, when you’re tired and the politics are swirling and nobody else sees what you see, the Code will be there.

Not to make it easier. But to make it clear.

You’ll know what to do. And you won’t be doing it alone.

You’re Ready. Now Let’s Prepare You.

You understand the scenario. You know what the Code requires. You’ve seen what institutional pressure looks like.

Now comes the hardest part: Actually doing it.

Navigating Ethical Waters: A Comprehensive Approach to Nursing Ethics

This is the 10-hour CNE course grounded in the 2025 ANA Code of Ethics. KSBN-approved. ANCC-accredited. And it’s designed for nurses who are ready to stop waiting for certainty and start documenting what they see.

We don’t just talk about ethics. We practice them.

You’ll learn:

How to write the email (the paper trail that matters)

How to have the conversation (with administration, committees, your team)

How to prepare for pushback (it will come)

What whistleblower protections actually exist (and how to use them)

How to stand in your integrity when standing is hard

Because knowing you should report is different from knowing you can report.

Use code NOL10 for 10% off.

You Don’t Have to Wait Until 3 AM

You don’t have to wonder. You don’t have to carry the knowing alone. You don’t have to hope someone else speaks first.

You can be different, starting now.

Start with The Code They Never Taught You to build your foundation.

Then go deeper with the full course at RighteousRN.com.

Because the profession does not need more compliant employees. It needs morally clear, ethically grounded, courageous nurses.

That’s you. And you’re ready.

Monday: The How

Everything we’ve covered this week has been building to one thing: Monday, we show you exactly how to do this.

How to write the email. How to have the conversation. How to escalate. How to stand in your integrity when everyone around you is telling you to be quiet.

You’ll have concrete tools. Real language. Step-by-step guidance.

And you won’t be doing it alone.

See you Monday. Everything changes then.

Have you been in a moment like Dr. Szarfman’s? Have you seen an expert dismissed? Have you watched institutional pressure silence someone who was right?

Reply below. Your story matters. And it might be the validation someone else needs to speak up.

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Stay connected:

If this article spoke to you, share it with a nurse who needs the reminder that integrity still matters, conscience still matters, and they are not alone.

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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