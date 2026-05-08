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Dr Jason M Lakatos's avatar
Dr Jason M Lakatos
May 8

The adverse outcomes were one of the main C19 vaccination goals...FDA is a big pharma captured agency. Need to root out the institutionally corrupt pay for play schemes and laws that allow FDA, CDC, NIH to profit from dangerous vaccines and medications!

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