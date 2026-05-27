For five years, we have been told to be quiet.

Quiet about the loved ones we dropped off at hospital doors and never saw again. Quiet about the husbands and wives, mothers and fathers who walked in alive and never walked back out. Quiet about the nurses and doctors who tried to speak up and lost their careers for it.

Today, that ends.

Senator Ron Johnson, Chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, has agreed to open the Congressional record on COVID-19 hospital protocols. Every statement submitted will be entered into the official record of the United States Senate — whether or not you are selected to testify in person.

But there is a threshold. He needs 200+ statements to proceed.

This article will walk you through exactly how to submit yours — and if writing isn’t your strong suit, I’ve included a copy-paste AI prompt at the bottom that will do most of the work for you.

Who Can Submit

Anyone affected by COVID-19 hospital protocols. That includes:

Families who lost a husband, wife, mother, father, child, grandparent, sibling, cousin, or friend

Families who dropped a loved one off at the hospital doors and never saw them again — even if your loved one survived but came home a different person, or you watched them suffer behind closed doors

Nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, and other clinicians who witnessed harm at the bedside

Healthcare workers who left the profession because they refused to violate their ethics or surrender their bodily autonomy and right to informed consent

This is for your story. Not commentary. Not statistics. What you personally lived through, or personally witnessed.

The Rules (These Are Firm)

Senator Johnson’s office has given us clear guidelines. We have to follow them precisely or our submissions won’t be useful.

Format:

One-page PDF

600 words maximum (this is firm — congressional opening statements have a 5-minute time limit, and that’s roughly 600 words)

Subject line:

“FOR THE RECORD ONLY” — if you want your story entered into the record but don’t want to travel to Washington

“TESTIFY” — if you are willing and able to testify in person (you must cover your own travel and lodging if selected)

Email to: lesliethompson0831@gmail.com

A quick word about why submissions go to a personal email instead of a Senate office address: Senator Johnson is the only member of Congress willing to take this on, and his office does not have the staff to process hundreds of personal statements. Leslie Batts — a widow who lost her husband Paul to these same protocols — has agreed to collect them on behalf of all of us. This is families helping families. She is one of us.

What Your Statement Must Include

For families:

Brief description of yourself as the witness Brief description of your loved one (the patient) Chronology of the progression of illness and treatment Known facts only — no assumptions, no speculation, no policy or political commentary

For nurses, doctors, and clinicians:

Brief description of yourself (your role, your setting, your years in practice) Brief description of the patient population or unit you worked in What you personally witnessed that violated the standard of care, violated ethics, or caused harm instead of helping Known facts only

Critical rules for everyone:

✅ Your story only — no general COVID commentary, no statistics

✅ Stick to facts you can support and speak to confidently

✅ Avoid defamation or slander — do not accuse specific named individuals of crimes you can’t prove from documented evidence

✅ Do NOT send supporting documents now (medical records, photos, etc.) — they may be requested later

✅ Be prepared to answer questions about your statement if contacted

“But I’m Not a Writer”

I hear this constantly. People tell me, “Jodi, I have so much to say, I can’t possibly fit it in 600 words. I’m not a writer. I don’t know where to start.”

Here is the truth: you don’t need to be a writer. You need to be a witness.

The easiest way to do this:

Dump your whole story out first. Voice-record it, type it, write it longhand — whatever works. Don’t worry about length. Tell it all. Get every detail out. Then use the AI prompt below. Copy and paste the prompt into ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, or any AI tool. Paste your long version into the indicated spot. The AI will tighten it to 600 words and structure it the way Senator Johnson’s office has asked. Read it back. Edit anything that doesn’t sound like you. AI can shape it, but the voice has to be yours. Save it as a PDF and email it to Leslie. If you need help, comment below or email me through Substack. I will personally help you. We are not letting anyone be left out of this because of a word limit.

📋 THE AI PROMPT — Copy and Paste This

Copy everything between the lines below, paste it into your AI tool, then paste your full story at the end where indicated.

You are helping me prepare a written statement for the official Congressional record of the United States Senate. Senator Ron Johnson, Chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, has agreed to enter testimonies from those affected by COVID-19 hospital protocols. My statement must follow strict guidelines. Please rewrite the story I provide below into a formal written statement that meets ALL of the following requirements: REQUIREMENTS: 1. LENGTH: The final statement must be no more than 600 words. This is firm. 2. STRUCTURE: Use this exact order, written as flowing prose (not bulleted): First, a brief description of me as the witness (who I am, my relationship to the patient or, if I am a clinician, my role and years of practice)

Second, a brief description of the patient (or, for clinicians, the patient population/unit)

Third, a clear chronology of the progression of illness and treatment (or, for clinicians, what I personally witnessed)

Fourth, a brief closing statement of what I am asking the Senate to recognize or investigate 3. TONE: Formal, factual, and somber — as if I am speaking directly to a Senate committee under oath. Do not use emotional, dramatic, or inflammatory language. Let the facts carry the weight. 4. FACTS ONLY: Include only verifiable facts from my story

Do not add details, names, dates, medications, or events I did not provide

Do not speculate or make assumptions

Do not include political or policy commentary

Do not include statistics or general COVID commentary

Do not use the word “murder” or accuse any specific named person of a crime — describe what was done, not what you conclude about it 5. DEFAMATION-SAFE: If I named a specific doctor, nurse, or hospital staff member, replace the name with their role (e.g., “the attending physician,” “the ICU nurse,” “the hospitalist”) UNLESS the person’s actions are already part of a public legal or whistleblower case

Keep the name of the hospital and dates if I provided them — these are facts 6. FORMAT: Write in first person

Open with: “Mr. Chairman and distinguished members of the committee,” followed by my introduction

Close with my name on a final line

Use clear paragraph breaks between the four sections — no headers, no bullet points 7. AFTER YOU FINISH: Provide a final word count at the bottom in brackets like [Word count: 587]. If your draft exceeds 600 words, automatically tighten it before showing it to me. Here is my story — please rewrite it into the formal statement now: [PASTE YOUR FULL STORY HERE]

🩺 Variation for Nurses & Doctors

If you are a clinician, use the same prompt above, but add this line to the “Structure” section:

My statement must focus specifically on what I personally witnessed that violated the standard of care, violated medical ethics, or caused harm instead of helping the patient.

And add this line to “Facts Only”:

I am writing as an eyewitness clinician. Frame my observations using clinical terminology where appropriate (e.g., RASS, FiO2, sedation, intubation, BiPAP, paralytic, standard of care, informed consent) without over-explaining for a lay audience — this statement is for federal investigators.

After You Get Your Draft

Read it out loud as if you are sitting and reading it to Congress. If anything sounds wrong, change it. AI can mimic structure but it can’t know your heart. The voice has to be yours. Verify every fact. If the AI added something you didn’t say, delete it. Check the word count is at or below 600. Save as a PDF. In Google Docs: File → Download → PDF. In Microsoft Word: File → Save As → PDF. Email it to lesliethompson0831@gmail.com with the correct subject line: “FOR THE RECORD ONLY” or

“TESTIFY”

Precede it with Nurse, Doctor or whatever your clinical role was

That’s it. You’re done.

Final Word

For five years, we’ve been told to move on. To accept what happened. To stop asking questions.

No more.

Our loved ones deserve their names in the record. The clinicians who knew deserve to be heard. The truth deserves a hearing under oath.

200 statements. That’s the threshold. That’s what stands between five years of silence and a hearing on the floor of the United States Senate.

Your story matters. Your truth matters. History matters.

If you need help — at any step — comment on this article, message me through Substack, or reach out directly. We are not letting anyone be left behind because of a word count.

Subscribe to NursesOutLoud for continuing coverage of this fight, updates on submission progress, and announcements when the hearing is scheduled.

— Jodi

📲 Share this article. Tag a family who lost someone. Tag a nurse or doctor who walked away. Tag anyone who needs to know their voice is finally welcome.

#COVID19 #HospitalProtocols #SenatorRonJohnson #NursesOutLoud #InformedConsent #BodilyAutonomy #CongressionalRecord

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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