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NursesOutLoud
5h

Thank you so much Jenna! I believe there are millions of potential testimonies. I pray that people take the time to submit their statement and OVERWHELM Senator Johnson. God bless you and everyone else that will help elevate this message. I appreciate you Sister more than you know.

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EssHaitch
4h

All righty then….. I just discovered the file that chronicles the tale of my husband’s mistreatment and my wishes as healthcare POA blatantly ignored by hospital staff.

After sneaking in a care package containing IVM capsules in a modified dental floss container….he came home days later.

I couldn’t flip through the folder. It brought back the absolute terror. But I’ll get it out and try to get into the top 200!

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