There’s a moment in nursing — and if you’ve been at the bedside long enough, you know the one — where you look around and realize that what’s happening in front of you has nothing to do with healthcare anymore.

For Amy Siple, APRN, FNP, that moment came inside a long-term care facility in Kansas, somewhere in the middle of COVID. A man who had never missed a single day visiting his wife was finally allowed back into the building after months of separation. Staff were policing his visit from the corner of the room. He tried to toss something to her. They stopped him. He couldn’t hold her hand.

Amy watched it happen and thought: How did people become this cruel?

That question — and the answer to it — is what this episode is really about.

Called, Not Credentialed

When I sat down with Amy for this conversation, I didn’t want to just talk about legislation. We’ve done that. Amy helped secure Full Practice Authority in Kansas. She organized a secret coalition of healthcare professionals that met in her living room and eventually grew to over 150 people. She helped call a special legislative session that gave Kansas healthcare workers vaccine exemptions at the last possible moment.

That’s all remarkable. But what I wanted to know was: what held her up when everything tried to knock her down?

Her answer was immediate.

Her faith.

Not in a bumper sticker way. Not in a checkbox-on-Sunday way. In an I-refer-to-Jesus-the-way-some-people-refer-to-AI-prompts kind of way. Constant. Practical. Moment by moment.

And I think that’s exactly what this season of nursing has required — not just credentials, not just a code, but a calling that runs deeper than any employer, any mandate, any administrator standing in your doorway telling you that you work for the government and need to follow policy.

What Was Actually Happening in Long-Term Care

Amy was a nurse practitioner serving long-term care facilities during COVID. What she witnessed there needs to be said plainly, because it still isn’t being said loudly enough.

Patients were placed in solitary confinement — her words, and accurate ones — for over a year at a time. We wouldn’t do that to prisoners. And we knew, going in, exactly what it would cost them.

We knew that social isolation in older adults increases the risk of dementia by 50%. We knew that immobility quadruples mortality risk in heart failure patients. We knew that the hazards of isolation — documented, published, undeniable — exceed the combined risks of smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and obesity.

We knew. And we did it anyway.

Patients stopped walking. They lost muscle mass. They choked on their food alone in their rooms with no one to help them and no one to notice. They died of aspiration pneumonia and it was called a COVID death. One patient had an infected dental implant removed with a butter knife because they couldn’t see a dentist. Nurses skipped insulin checks and blood sugars because they were afraid to enter the room. People went without fluids. Without bathing. Without human touch.

Amy described it as a war zone. That’s not hyperbole. That’s documentation.

The Son Who Wouldn’t Come

There’s one story from this episode that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about.

Amy had a patient — a woman she’d cared for a long time — who was actively dying. Not from COVID. Just dying, the way people do when they’re at the end of a long life. And she wanted to see her son one more time.

Amy called him. She told him his mother probably wouldn’t survive the night. She told him his mother was coherent and wanted to talk to him. She offered to stay late so he could get there. She told him the entire building had tested negative for COVID. She told him he’d be tested at the door. That he’d have full PPE.

He said no.

She offered FaceTime. He said he didn’t want to see her like that.

She told him she needed to call hospice so his mother would be comfortable. He said no — what if they bring COVID?

Amy drove home crying that night, telling God she wasn’t helping anyone anymore.

The next day she walked into a different building and a tiny woman with dementia started following her around. Watching her. Finally the woman walked up and asked: Are you an angel?

Amy said no, ma’am, not even close.

The woman said: I’ve been watching you and you’re just so kind to people. I think maybe you are.

And Amy realized in that moment that her job — her real job — had nothing to do with diagnosing and prescribing anymore. She could hold people’s hands when no one else would touch them. She could make eye contact when no one else was allowed in the building. She could pray over people. She could show up.

That became her mission field.

Fear God, Not Man

When James O’Keefe interviewed me after I blew the whistle in September of 2021, he asked me if I was afraid. Afraid of retaliation. Afraid of what they’d do to my license, my career, my life.

I told him: I fear God, not man.

He texted me later and said he was using that line.

I told him good — it’s in the Bible.

That’s what Amy and I kept coming back to throughout this conversation. The nurses who stayed when they should have quit. The nurses who spoke when they were told to stay silent. The nurses who prescribed ivermectin when pharmacies refused to fill it, who organized secret meetings, who testified in front of legislatures, who held hands and prayed over patients when the system had stripped away everything else — they weren’t operating on policy. They were operating on something deeper.

God is the author of order and logic. He gave us rational minds and expects us to use them. He tells us not to be given over to a spirit of fear. And the enemy — whoever or whatever you call it — is always the author of confusion.

What happened in healthcare during COVID was confusion. Deliberate, manufactured, and weaponized.

The nurses who pushed back weren’t being difficult. They were being ethical. And ethics, like faith, requires courage. You can’t have courage without action behind it.

Your Story Belongs on the Record

Senator Ron Johnson, Chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, is now collecting testimonies from survivors and families of those killed by COVID hospital protocols. He needs statements to open a full hearing on the floor of the United States Senate.

If you are a nurse who watched what Amy and I have described happen in front of you — the isolation, the denied treatments, the deaths that didn’t have to happen — your testimony matters.

If you are a family member who lost someone and was told to stay away, to stay home, to trust the system — your testimony matters.

If you are Leslie Batts, who gave her final refusal for intubation at 1:33 p.m. and still watched her husband Paul take his last breath eight days later without a signed consent form in the medical record — your testimony matters.

This is how history gets corrected. Not by waiting for someone else to speak. By speaking.

How to Submit Your Testimony

Full step-by-step instructions — including a copy-paste AI prompt that will format your story into a 600-word PDF ready for Senator Johnson’s office — are available here:

👉 nursesoutloud.substack.com/p/how-to-submit-your-covid-hospital

📧 Submit directly to: lesliethompson0831@gmail.com Subject line: TESTIFY to be considered for in-person testimony, or FOR THE RECORD ONLY to be entered into the Congressional record.

Your submission should include:

Brief background about yourself

Brief background about your loved one or your experience

Chronology of illness and treatment

Facts only — no assumptions or political commentary

Under 600 words, PDF format

Your story. Your truth. History matters.

Listen to the Full Episode

🎙️ Fear God Not Man: Nurses Speak Out as Sen. Johnson Opens COVID Hospital Protocol Hearings

Featuring Amy Siple, APRN, FNP — national speaker on older-adult care and clinician empowerment, former president of the Kansas APRN Association, and the nurse practitioner who quietly helped save an entire state’s healthcare workforce from mandated termination.

📧 Reach Amy: amysiplenp@gmail.com 🌐 amysiple.com 📖 Substack: amysiple.substack.com

The Bible should guide the believer the way the Code of Ethics should guide the nurse. Both are living documents. Both demand interpretation. Both demand action.

And action requires courage.

— Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN NursesOutLoud | nursesoutloud.com

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Share

Stay connected:

If this article spoke to you, share it with a nurse who needs the reminder that integrity still matters, conscience still matters, and they are not alone.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

Leave a comment

Read null in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Follow NursesOutLoud on Spotify & Apple Podcasts

Through Cocoa Pharmacy, you can connect with a licensed provider to discuss your situation and access prescription medications — including Ivermectin and alternative cancer protocols. Speak to Nurse Donna for free! Tell them NursesOutLoud sent you.

Donate to NOL here

Righteous RN — CE courses in nursing ethics, advocacy & whistleblower courage. Restoring integrity, grit, and faith to healthcare. USE CODE NOL20 for 20% off!

Functional Nurse Academy (FNA)

— Functional medicine training by nurses, for nurses. Advance your skills in holistic, evidence-based, root-cause healing. Tell them NursesOutLoud sent you for $100 off!

Immunemist. Help defend against viruses and germs with the world’s first comprehensive nasal and oral cleansing system with povidone-iodine. Use NOL for discount!

Chemical Free Body. We’re bringing all the superfood nutrition into your life, making it easy to transform your health in just minutes a day with the highest quality, 100% truly natural products. Use NOL for discount.

Relax Sauna. Quality distinguishes it from any other saunas. This portable dry sauna provides a safe and complete sauna experience thanks to its compact, high-tech design. Use code Jodi for $100 discount.

If you find our content to have value, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. 100% of these proceeds are used to further the mission of NursesOutLoud.