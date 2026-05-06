If you’re just jumping in, read the origin story first — I share what I saw in December 2020 and what I wish I’d known.

Then Monday’s scenario — a charge nurse, three cardiac events, and a choice at 3 AM.

This post builds on both. We’re moving from what would you do? to what does the Code actually require?

Thank you for the replies on Monday.

I asked what you’d do at 3 AM, and you showed up with real answers. Some of you said escalate immediately. Some said you’d hesitate. Some said you’re not sure you’d say anything. All of that was honest.

And all of it matters.

Because here’s the thing: Your gut instinct was right. But your doubt was also understandable. And the Code of Ethics—the actual rules that govern our profession—has something specific to say about moments like this.

Today we’re talking about what Provision 3.4 actually demands.

The Question That Matters

Read this carefully:

ANA Code of Ethics, Provision 3.4:

“The nurse’s responsibility to advocate for the patient includes safeguarding the patient from incompetent, unethical, and illegal practice by any member of the health care team and reporting concerning practice to the appropriate authority.”

Not “when proven.”

Not “when statistically significant.”

Not “when you’re 100% certain.”

It says when you observe concerning practice and report it to the appropriate authority.

Let that land for a second.

What “Concerning Practice” Actually Means

Concern in nursing isn’t a hunch. It’s not a feeling. It’s a professional judgment based on your expertise and observation.

You’ve been an ICU nurse for 8 years. You know what normal looks like in your patient population. You know the baseline. You know the rhythm.

When you observe something outside that baseline—three cardiac events in six weeks when that’s not your usual pattern—that’s not paranoia. That’s expertise. That’s your professional observation.

And according to Provision 3.4, that observation creates a duty to report concerning practice to the appropriate authority.

You don’t need statistical confirmation. You don’t need the data team to validate it. You don’t need permission from someone higher up.

You observed concerning practice. Your professional judgment says it’s concerning. That meets the threshold for reporting.

The duty activates.

Three Hard Questions

Now I want you to answer three questions. Take your time. Think about what your actual answer is, not what you think the “right” answer should be.

Question 1: Do You Have a Duty to Report Concerning Practice—Or Only After You’re Certain?

The Code says you have a duty to report concerning practice when you observe it. Not certainty. Observation and professional judgment.

This is important because it means you’re not required to solve the mystery before you speak. You’re not required to prove your hypothesis. You’re not required to be the expert.

You’re required to notice and report.

In Monday’s scenario, you noticed. Three cardiac events in your ICU in six weeks. Five cases of severe myalgia. One neurologic case. Your professional judgment says this pattern is concerning.

That’s your observation. That’s where the duty starts.

So here’s my question for you: Does knowing that change your answer from Monday? Would you speak up if you knew you only needed “professional judgment” and not “proof”?

Question 2: Who Do You Tell?

Here’s where it gets complicated. Because the Code says “report to the appropriate authority”—but it doesn’t tell you who that is.

In your scenario, you have options:

The trial coordinator. She’s accessible. She seems reasonable. But she trusts the system. And her job depends on the trial succeeding.

The principal investigator. Senior position. Institutional authority. But also has institutional investment in the trial moving forward.

The hospital’s IRB. This is the Institutional Review Board—the independent committee that oversees research ethics. They’re supposed to be separate from the trial team. They have authority to investigate.

Your hospital’s patient safety department. Quality/safety oversight. Independent from the trial.

Your hospital’s ethics committee. Also independent.

External body (FDA, if this is FDA-regulated research). Only if internal pathways fail.

The Code doesn’t tell you which one is “appropriate.” It leaves that judgment to you.

So here’s what that means: You have to decide, based on your situation, where to escalate. And the answer might not be “tell the trial coordinator and accept her answer.”

If internal pathways aren’t working—if you report to the coordinator and nothing happens—then you escalate. You go to the IRB. You go to patient safety.

Provision 3.4 doesn’t accept “we reported and they said no.” It accepts “we reported until someone with authority addressed it.”

Question 3: At What Point Does Concerning Practice Become Reportable?

This is the one that keeps nurses silent.

Three cardiac events out of how many total patients? Is that statistically significant by mathematical standards? You don’t know. What if other nurses were seeing the same thing and stayed silent. And you think you need to know before you can speak.

But you don’t.

Here’s what you do know:

You’ve worked in this ICU for 8 years

You know what cardiac event frequency looks like in your baseline population

You just saw three in six weeks

Your clinical experience says: That’s concerning

Your professional judgment is data.

Not perfect data. Not complete data. But legitimate data.

And Provision 3.4 says that’s enough to create a duty to report concerning practice.

You don’t need to be right. You need to observe and report. You don’t need to solve it. You need to name it.

Understanding Provision 3.4 in Full Context

Before we move on, let me show you what Provision 3.4 means and why it exists.

Provision 3.4 directly addresses advocacy and safeguarding:

“The nurse’s responsibility to advocate for the patient includes safeguarding the patient from incompetent, unethical, and illegal practice by any member of the health care team and reporting concerning practice to the appropriate authority.”

This is about:

Your duty to advocate

Your responsibility to safeguard

Your obligation to report

In Monday’s scenario, do the patients know they might be at risk? No. Should they? That’s a question worth asking.

A monitoring system missing safety signals = inadequate safety practice. You could argue yes.

So Provision 3.4 is clear: You are responsible for patient protection. And when you observe concerning practice, you report it.

The Real Implication

Here’s what this means in practical terms:

Provision 3.4 doesn’t ask you to be certain. It asks you to observe and report.

The Code trusts your professional judgment. Not your opinion. Not your preference. Your judgment—the informed, expert assessment that comes from your 8 years of practice and your knowledge of your patient population.

That judgment is authority.

And when it tells you something is concerning, the Code says you report it.

What I Want You to Do Right Now

I want you to do something concrete.

Visit https://codeofethics.ana.org/provision-3-4 to read Provision 3.4 in full context.

Then ask yourself one question:

“What does Provision 3.4 require of me in that 3 AM moment when I’m tired, uncertain, and nobody else sees the pattern?”

Reply With One Sentence

I want you to leave a comment below. Just one sentence.

What does Provision 3.4 demand?

Not what you wish it demanded. Not what would be convenient. What does it actually require?

This matters because every nurse sees this differently. And that’s the whole point. The Code doesn’t micromanage how you report. It trusts you to read it, understand it, and then make your own judgment about what’s required.

So I want to hear your version of that.

Friday, I’m going to show you what actually happened when someone tried this at the FDA.

And it’s going to change how you think about whether speaking up is even possible.

See you then.

Leave a one-sentence comment. What does Provision 3.4 require? I’m collecting your answers because I want to see what nurses actually think about this.

The Code Demands Action. Here’s How to Prepare.

The Code They Never Taught You

This is our ethical reporting field guide. And it’s the exact document you need before you’re in that 3 AM moment.

Inside, you’ll learn:

Four digital resources that give nurses what nursing school never did — the ethical framework to speak up, stand firm, and protect their license when the system pushes back.

How to document concerning practice in writing (the paper trail that protects you)

Nurses field guide to ethical reporting

The moral injury workbook

10 provisions quick reference guide

How to escalate beyond your immediate supervisor

Use code NOL10 for 10% off.

But here’s the thing: This guide works best alongside the full framework.

The Complete Picture

If you want to understand Provision 3.4 at the depth it deserves—not just what it says, but how to live it—we built something for that.

Navigating Ethical Waters: A Comprehensive Approach to Nursing Ethics

This is the 10-hour CNE course grounded in the 2025 ANA Code of Ethics. You can take the whole course or one module at a time. It’s KSBN-approved. ANCC-accredited. And it’s designed specifically for nurses who are ready to stop waiting for certainty and start documenting what they see.

We don’t just talk about ethics. We practice them.

In the modules, you’ll learn:

Learn to recognize when your professional judgment requires you to report

Practice documenting safety concerns in writing

Role-play difficult conversations with administration and committees

Understand whistleblower protections and how to use them

Build the resilience to stand in your integrity when standing is hard

Because knowing you should report is different from knowing you can report.

You Already Know What Provision 3.4 Requires

Deep down, you do. You saw it in Monday’s scenario. You felt it when you read the Code just now.

The hard part isn’t understanding the rule. The hard part is doing it when everyone around you is telling you to stay quiet.

That’s what we prepare you for.

Start with The Code They Never Taught You. Then go deeper with the full course at RighteousRN.com.

Because Provision 3.4 isn’t just a rule. It’s a calling. And you’re ready to answer it.

See you Friday. We talk about what happened to an FDA expert who tried exactly what Provision 3.4 requires.

It’s a story that will change everything.

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Stay connected:

If this article spoke to you, share it with a nurse who needs the reminder that integrity still matters, conscience still matters, and they are not alone.

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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