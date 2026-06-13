There are moments when God allows one person to walk through the fire, not because He abandoned them, but because He intends to use their obedience to expose something much bigger.

Amy Siple, NP, is one of those people.

Many of you heard my first interview with Amy last November, Boards Labeling Nurses “Unprofessional” How to Fight Back on NursesOutLoud. She was the Kansas nurse practitioner who missed a license renewal while caring for her sick husband. Her continuing education was current. Her malpractice coverage was current. She had stepped back from clinical practice during a very difficult season in her family’s life.

She expected a late fee.

Instead, the Kansas State Board of Nursing attempted to label her “unprofessional.”

That word matters.

“Unprofessional conduct” is not a small label. It can follow a nurse for the rest of her career. It can affect employment, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges, payer contracts, public databases, and a nurse’s reputation. It is the same broad label used for serious misconduct, yet in Kansas, nurses were being placed under that same umbrella for clerical and renewal-related mistakes.

Amy could have signed the consent agreement and tried to move on.

That is what most nurses do. They are scared. They are ashamed. They are exhausted. They are told signing will make it go away.

But signing can come with lifelong consequences.

Amy refused.

Listen to the full episode on NursesOutLoud on Spotify & Apple Podcasts

She and her husband prayed. They sought the Lord. They knew the cost could be high. Her attorney warned her that no one wins against the Board of Nursing and that she could become a sacrificial lamb. But Amy could not sign something she did not believe was true.

That decision changed everything.

When Amy went public, other nurses began coming forward. Their stories were even more disturbing. Nurses were being labeled “unprofessional” over license-renewal missteps, wrong boxes clicked, payment errors, and other de minimis issues that had nothing to do with patient harm.

According to Amy, two-thirds of Kansas nursing discipline cases were tied to license-renewal missteps.

Think about that.

At a time when America is facing a nursing shortage, experienced nurses were being pushed out, publicly shamed, and professionally damaged over clerical errors.

That does not protect the public.

It harms the public.

It removes good nurses from practice. It creates fear. It destroys trust. It turns a board that is supposed to protect the public into a system that punishes nurses for being human.

Amy did not just fight for herself. She fought for the nurses who were too afraid to speak. She fought for the nurses who had already signed. She fought for the nurses who felt isolated, ashamed, and alone. She fought for the next generation of nurses.

And God used her obedience.

Amy had legislative connections from her years of advocacy and leadership. She had helped secure full practice authority for APRNs in Kansas. She knew lawmakers. She understood the process. She had relationships. And suddenly, all of that experience made sense.

This was not an accident.

Looking back, Amy sees how God was preparing her for the very battle she never wanted.

Amy brought these stories to legislators. Hearings were held. The Board of Nursing was questioned. The system was audited. A reform bill was introduced.

And then something remarkable happened.

The bill did not weaken (as it usually does) as it moved through the legislative process.

It got stronger.

The reform clarified that “unprofessional conduct” in Kansas should only be applied when a nurse’s action or omission could have caused patient harm within the practice of nursing. It also required the Board of Nursing to go back and remove nurses from databases if they had been listed there for clerical errors.

That alone is huge.

But then, at the last hour, an amendment was added requiring the removal or replacement of all 11 members of the Kansas State Board of Nursing.

One nurse stood up.

Other nurses came forward.

Lawmakers listened.

A broken system was exposed.

And all 11 board members were removed.

Let that sink in.

This is what happens when one nurse refuses to bow to fear.

Amy’s own case has now been vacated. That means it is treated as if it never happened. Her record is cleared. Her reputation, which should have never been placed on the line in the first place, has been restored.

But the bigger story is not just that Amy won.

The bigger story is what God did through her willingness to stand.

As nurses, we are taught to advocate for our patients. But our Code of Ethics does not stop there.

Provision 1 reminds us of human dignity. Nurses are not just license numbers. We are human beings, and disciplinary processes must be fair, accurate, and proportional.

Provision 3 calls nurses to advocacy and trust. When systems erode trust, we have an ethical obligation to speak.

Provision 4 reminds us of accountability and integrity. Nurses should be accountable for their practice, but boards must also act with integrity.

Provision 7 calls us to advance the profession. Policy reform is not politics when the policy affects whether good nurses can continue serving the public.

This is why knowing the Code matters.

This is why nurses cannot stay silent.

Amy is a warrior and understands what it means to answer the call to take a stand: once one person stands up, others will as well.

That is exactly what happened.

I know what it feels like to stand alone. I know what it feels like to be investigated, labeled, threatened, and separated from the work you love. I know the weariness that comes from pushing forward when you are asking God, “When will I see the fruit of this?”

Sometimes we may not see the fruit on this side of heaven.

But sometimes God gives us a glimpse.

Amy’s victory is one of those glimpses.

It is a reminder that obedience matters. Courage matters. Truth matters. Faith matters.

And isolation is dangerous.

If you are a nurse under investigation right now, please hear me clearly: this does not define you.

Do not suffer in silence. Do not let shame isolate you. Find trusted people. Get wise counsel. Pray. Read the Word. Ask the Lord for direction. Do not sign something out of fear without understanding the consequences.

And if you do not know Jesus, I cannot say this strongly enough: you need Him.

Your identity cannot be rooted only in your license, your title, or your profession. Those things can be threatened. They can be taken. But your identity in Christ cannot be taken from you.

Amy’s story is not just a legal update.

It is a testimony.

A testimony of courage.

A testimony of obedience.

A testimony of what happens when one nurse stands in the light instead of bowing to a broken system.

The fight is not over. There is still more work to do, not only in Kansas, but across the country. Other states should be looking at this reform as model legislation. Boards of Nursing must protect the public, but they must not destroy nurses over clerical mistakes while calling it safety.

We can hold nurses accountable without ruining careers for de minimis errors.

We can protect patients without punishing good nurses.

We can demand high standards while also demanding reasonableness, due process, and truth.

Amy Siple took on the board.

Her case was vacated.

Kansas passed reform.

All 11 board members were removed.

And God gets the glory.

Subscribe to Nurses Out Loud on podcast platforms and Substack for the full interview, updates, and resources for nurses who want to protect their licenses, know the Code, and stand with courage.

Until next time, friends—be safe, be well, and God bless.

Listen to the Full Episode

🎙️Amy Siple, NP Took on the Board — and All 11 Members Were Removed

Featuring Amy Siple, APRN, FNP — national speaker on older-adult care and clinician empowerment, former president of the Kansas APRN Association, and the nurse practitioner whose quiet courage helped protect Kansas healthcare workers from mandated termination and later sparked sweeping reform of the Kansas State Board of Nursing.

📧 Reach Amy: amysiplenp@gmail.com 🌐 amysiple.com 📖 Substack: amysiple.substack.com

The Bible should guide the believer the way the Code of Ethics should guide the nurse. Both are living documents. Both demand interpretation. Both demand action.

And action requires courage.

— Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN NursesOutLoud | nursesoutloud.com

If Substack isn’t your main listening home, you can also find episodes on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN is an emergency room nurse, national ethics educator, and federal whistleblower. She is the founder of NursesOutLoud Podcast (est 2022)™ and RighteousRN.com. Her book, Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You’re Surrounded by Wrong, is available now.

Righteous RN LLC is an approved provider of Continuing Nursing Education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. Provider Number: LT0345-1225 Approval Valid Through: December 31, 2030

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