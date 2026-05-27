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How to Submit Your COVID Hospital Story to the Congressional Record
A step-by-step guide — including an AI prompt that will format your story into a 600-word PDF ready for Senator Johnson’s office. By Jodi O'Malley, MSN…
May 27
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If the FDA Wouldn't Listen, What Chance Do You Have?
By Jodi O'Malley, MSN, RN
May 8
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NursesOutLoud
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“Can You See What the System Misses?”
By Jodi O'Malley, MSN, RN
May 6
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NursesOutLoud
When “Affirm Only” Replaces Ethical Care
By Jodi O'Malley, MSN, RN
May 5
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The Pattern Nobody Sees (But You Do)
By Jodi O'Malley, MSN, RN
May 4
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Righteous RN
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A private space for us to converse and connect
May 3
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4
3
April 2026
Safety Signals: What I Saw in December 2020 That the Senate Report Just Validated
By Jodi O'Malley, MSN, RN
Apr 30
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Righteous RN
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When Public Health Becomes Chain of Command
By Jodi O'Malley, MSN, RN
Apr 21
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Righteous RN
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For the Nurse Who Feels Alone
By Jodi O'Malley, MSN, RN
Apr 7
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Righteous RN
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The Roman Rebrand: How a Pagan Empire Hijacked Your Faith
By Jodi O'Malley, MSN, RN
Apr 2
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Righteous RN
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March 2026
2021 OG Nurse Whistleblowers: What We Saw — And Why Nurses Need the Code of Ethics Now
By Jodi O'Malley, MSN, RN
Mar 31
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NursesOutLoud
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Righteous RN
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Nursing Ethics: The Pediatrician Who Writes 1 Antibiotic Script a Year — Fever Is Not the Enemy
By Jodi O'Malley, MSN, RN
Mar 10
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Righteous RN
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